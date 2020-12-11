Biodiesel Market Trends 2020 Industry Growth and Business Statistics, Forecasts 2025
According to the IMARC’s latest study “Global Biodiesel Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025”, the market was worth US$ 34.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Biodiesel stands for a clean-burning fuel generated via transesterification of recycled cooking oils and animal fats. The transesterification process primarily has two products, glycerol and methyl esters (biodiesel). Biodiesel is more economical, carbon-neutral, and non-toxic in nature as compared to the conventional petroleum-derived diesel. It also burns cleaner than fossil fuels and does not produce residual sulfur or other harmful chemicals. As a result, biodiesel is extensively used across numerous sectors, including automotive, marine, rail, agriculture, mining, etc.
Global Biodiesel Market Trends:
The rising environmental concerns towards high carbon emission levels from conventional diesel are primarily driving the market for biodiesel. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards ecological sustainability has also augmented the demand for clean and renewable fuel alternatives, thereby catalyzing the growth of the global biodiesel market. The market is further bolstered by the limited availability and surging prices of conventional fuel sources, such as petrol, diesel, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). Moreover, the introduction of favorable government policies promoting energy conservation is also proliferating the demand for biodiesel. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements have led to the emergence of third-generation biofuels produced from algae, which are further expected to drive the market growth.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biodiesel Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Feedstock
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Production Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Feedstock
6.1 Vegetable Oils
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Animal Fats
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Fuel
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Power Generation
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Type
8.1 B100
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 B20
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 B10
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 B5
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Production Technology
9.1 Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Pyrolysis
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Hydro Heating
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
15.3.2 Wilmar International Limited
15.3.3 Renewable Energy Group Inc
15.3.4 Bunge Limited
15.3.5 Cargill Inc.
15.3.6 Neste Corporation
15.3.7 Louis Dreyfus Company
15.3.8 BIOX Corporation
15.3.9 Diester Industrie
15.3.10 BTG International Ltd
15.3.11 DuPont
15.3.12 POET
15.3.13 Verbio
15.3.14 China Clean Energy Inc.
15.3.15 CropEnergies AG
15.3.16 INEOS
