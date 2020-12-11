Biodiesel Market Trends 2020 Industry Growth and Business Statistics, Forecasts 2025

Biodiesel stands for a clean-burning fuel generated via transesterification of recycled cooking oils and animal fats. The transesterification process primarily has two products, glycerol and methyl esters (biodiesel). Biodiesel is more economical, carbon-neutral, and non-toxic in nature as compared to the conventional petroleum-derived diesel. It also burns cleaner than fossil fuels and does not produce residual sulfur or other harmful chemicals. As a result, biodiesel is extensively used across numerous sectors, including automotive, marine, rail, agriculture, mining, etc.

Global Biodiesel Market Trends:

The rising environmental concerns towards high carbon emission levels from conventional diesel are primarily driving the market for biodiesel. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards ecological sustainability has also augmented the demand for clean and renewable fuel alternatives, thereby catalyzing the growth of the global biodiesel market. The market is further bolstered by the limited availability and surging prices of conventional fuel sources, such as petrol, diesel, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). Moreover, the introduction of favorable government policies promoting energy conservation is also proliferating the demand for biodiesel. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements have led to the emergence of third-generation biofuels produced from algae, which are further expected to drive the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Biodiesel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Production Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Feedstock

6.1 Vegetable Oils

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Animal Fats

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Fuel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Power Generation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 B100

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 B20

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 B10

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 B5

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Production Technology

9.1 Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Pyrolysis

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Hydro Heating

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

15.3.2 Wilmar International Limited

15.3.3 Renewable Energy Group Inc

15.3.4 Bunge Limited

15.3.5 Cargill Inc.

15.3.6 Neste Corporation

15.3.7 Louis Dreyfus Company

15.3.8 BIOX Corporation

15.3.9 Diester Industrie

15.3.10 BTG International Ltd

15.3.11 DuPont

15.3.12 POET

15.3.13 Verbio

15.3.14 China Clean Energy Inc.

15.3.15 CropEnergies AG

15.3.16 INEOS

