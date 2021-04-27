Biodegradable Water Bottles Market Outlook, Trend, Growth And Share Estimation Analysis 2020-2030

Increasing Consumer Awareness Coupled with Favorable Government Policies to Aid Market Growth

Over the past couple of decades, a number of countries around the world has increased their efforts to minimize the usage of plastic due to environmental concerns. The usage of single-use plastic items continues to decline around the world as a result of bans imposed by governments of various countries. Due to the increasing focus on minimizing the usage of single-use plastic, biodegradable plastic has gained considerable attention over the past few years, following which, several companies have entered the global biodegradable water bottles market. For several decades, plastic water bottles have remained one of the prominent contributors to global waste. Thus, the demand for biodegradable water bottles around the world is on the rise.

Biodegradable water bottles are gaining immense popularity around the world due to the increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of biodegradable water bottles as well as increasing government support in terms of favorable policies, tax concessions, subsidies, etc. Market players involved in the current biodegradable water bottles market landscape are likely to focus on product development and innovation to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, expanding the product portfolio is also expected to remain one of the key growth strategies of companies operating in the current market for biodegradable water bottles.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Biodegradable Water Bottles Market

Focus on Minimizing Global Waste to Fuel Market Growth

The exponential rise in the global waste around the world, due to factors such as industrialization, urban development, rising population, and economic development of both, the underdeveloped as well as developing nations, has led to the demand for biodegradable water bottles. Furthermore, in the current scenario, consumer purchase decisions are largely influenced by the eco-friendliness quotient of the product. This factor is also driving the biodegradable water bottles market. Increasing consumer concerns pertaining to the climate change and desire to minimize their individual impact on the environment has led to a considerable rise in the demand for biodegradable water bottles.

Free Customization as per your requirement, Buy Now

Brands to Focus on Launching New Products

Many companies operating in the current biodegradable water bottles market are anticipated to focus on product development to improve their market position. A number of brands is currently focusing on introducing new biodegradable water bottles. For instance, in 2018, Cove announced the launch of water bottles that were completely developed using biodegradable materials. In October 2020, Bacardi announced the launch of the world’s first sustainable spirit bottle that is primarily developed using plant-based material. In February 2020, one of the leading companies across the food & beverages industry, Agthia Group, announced that the company is set to distribute newly developed plant-based water bottles in the Middle East.

Get More Press Release by TMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil–gas-data-management-market-advantages-of-cost-efficiency-of-cloud-services-to-accelerate-uptake-among-smes-market-projected-to-rise-at-whopping-18-2-cagr-for-2018-2026—tmr-301265124.html

Online Sales Rise amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate impact on the growth of the global biodegradable water bottles market. While offline sales are projected to take a dip due to stringent lockdown restrictions and barriers in cross-border trade and transportation, online sales are expected to increase. Sales via eCommerce platforms are likely to grow due to which, market players are expected to list their products on online stores. In addition, market players are also estimated to address supply chain challenges during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Restrictions on Usage of Plastic to Boost Demand for Biodegradable Water Bottles

The biodegradable water bottle is an eco-friendly solution, which does not deliver carbon in the air at the time of the manufacturing process. Increasing awareness about environmental protection among individuals will help the market for biodegradable water bottles to flourish. Due to increasing need of bottled water and harmful impact of plastic on the environment and the ecosystem, today’s youth started to think about an alternative option for plastic while choosing a product. This has created a tremendous demand for biodegradable water bottles in the market and the demand will increase during the forecast period.

Use of Biodegradable Water Bottles to Enhance Environmental Sustainability

Biodegradable water bottles play a vital role to in reducing water and soil pollution. One of the major reasons for introducing packaging for biodegradable water bottles is to terminate single-use of plastic water bottles, and three times more water is required in the production of one plastic bottle than a biodegradable water bottle. The packaging of biodegradable bottles includes organic materials, which allow the bottle to decompose in less than hundred days without leaving any carbon footprints. The demand for biodegradable water bottles packaging materials has increased remarkably due to the growth of the eCommerce industry.

Leading players in the biodegradable water bottles market are introducing various attractive and convenient packaging. Technological advancements such as bottles, which are exactly look and feel like plastic but are made of biodegradable plastic materials, will create a huge demand in the market during the forecasted period.

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Key Findings