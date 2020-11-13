Biodegradable Plastics Market : Growth With Industry Study To 2020 – 2026 | Top Players- NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA

This influential Biodegradable Plastics Market report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The analysis is fragmented by key players, gauge patterns, most recent market investigation, application utilization and significant land profits. Moreover, Biodegradable Plastics Market research report likewise gives an attentive examination of the present condition of the market which covers a few market elements.

Global biodegradable plastics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising amount of plastic wastes and concern for the environment and global warming.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

NatureWorksBASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES , Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies , API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Biodegradable plastics are known as the eco-friendly decomposable by the living organisms (bacteria & microorganisms). These plastics are basically formed with two methods either from renewable raw materials or petrochemicals inclusive of biodegradable additives resulting in an improved biodegradation process.

Biodegradable and compostable plastics are different and not similar as some portion of the population is confused about, biodegradable plastics are those which can be broken down by the living organisms while compostable are those which can be resulted in an end product of compost or humus.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness programs and adoption of eco-friendly plastics due to the increasing amount of plastic wastes and concern for the global warming is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand from a number of applicable industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Higher product and production costs is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of any distinct differences between the waste of biodegradable plastics and conventional plastics causes a number of complications in decomposition and recycling, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced the acquisition of 3M’s concentrated solid additives business which is expected to advance the technological base and product portfolio capabilities of Evonik in the plastics business.

In December 2018, Total Corbion PLA announced the introduction of its operations of its 75,000 tonnes per year polylactic acid (PLA) plant in Rayong, Thailand. The initialization of operations is expected to expand the production capabilities and positively impact the area surrounding the plant.

Key Questions Answered by Biodegradable Plastics Market Report

1. What was the Biodegradable Plastics Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Biodegradable Plastics Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biodegradable Plastics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Biodegradable Plastics Market.

Chapter 1: Biodegradable Plastics Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Biodegradable Plastics Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Biodegradable Plastics.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Biodegradable Plastics.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Biodegradable Plastics by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Biodegradable Plastics Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Biodegradable Plastics Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Biodegradable Plastics.

Chapter 9: Biodegradable Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

