Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast – Riverside Paper Co. Inc., SmartSolve Industries, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH

Market Insights

Biodegradable paper & plastic packaging is a product which is ecofriendly and do not release any carbon at the time of the manufacturing process. The demand for biodegradable paper & plastic packaging is growing due to the growing awareness among the population related to ecofriendly packaging and is applicable for variety of the industries such as pharmaceutical, food, healthcare and environmental. The food and beverage industry is highly dependent on the packaging materials by using different types of plastics. It is considered most accurate and beneficial material for the safety of the food products. People have started the consumption of biodegradable packaging materials in carrying the food items. Thus, the demand for biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is growing.

Global biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Players Covered in the Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Riverside Paper Co. Inc., SmartSolve Industries, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, Özsoy Plastik, Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging, Hoşgör Plastik, Eurocell S.r.l., DoEco, Shanghai Disoxidation Enterprise Development Co.Ltd, Stora Enso, Chamness Biodegradables, Robert Cullen Ltd., Tekpak Solutions, International Paper, Be Green Packaging HQ, Hsing Chung Paper Ltd., Ecoware, American Container Concepts Corp., American Excelsior, Inc., BioApply, Federal Industries, Plastic Bag Partners, Termoplast srl and SAVOPAC.

Product Launch

• In January 2019, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH launched a new product PAPERplus which will increase the company’s focus on sustainability.

• In May 2019, SmartSolve Industries launched a new series of water-soluble, eco-friendly paper which can be used for packaging and labelling. It will develop the core competencies of materials, science, and engineering.

Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Global biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market is segmented into three notable segments which are material, type and end-user.

• On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic and paper.

o In March 2019, Stora Enso invested USD 5.65 million for building new product line at Hylte Mill in Sweden. The company will develop products and build infrastructure related to the manufacturing of fibre products. The company is engaged in providing biodegradable solutions for packaging.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into plastic and paper.

o In January 2019, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH signed a partnership with OPITZ Packaging Systems GmbH so that they can offer automated, efficient processes in packaging logistics. The company can offer their customers a comprehensive, individual range of products with the help of this partnership.

• On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into packaging, food and beverage, catering servicewares, personal and home care, healthcare and others.

o In July 2017, Tekpak Solutions partnered with Aripack, a food and beverage packaging solution company to create an Omni-Cup Single-Serve coffee option for the first time. The single serve brewers will be composed of disposable capsules made of plastic and metal leading to safe disposal. Both the companies have focussed towards the category of coffee and are expanding the product catalogue offering rigid packaging solutions

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

