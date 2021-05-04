Biodegradable Packaging Material Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2028 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Biodegradable Packaging Material Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028"

Biodegradable packaging market witnessed moderate growth during 2013 to 2027, and the status quo is envisaged to prevail over the period of forecast 2018 to 2028, according to a new Fact.MR report. Volume sales of biodegradable packaging are foreseen to record a modest 4.2% CAGR through 2028, which is anticipated to equal a market value in excess of US$ 703 billion. The report finds that tier 3 players will collectively continue to account for over three-fifth share of the biodegradable packaging market.

Segmentation

To provide detailed information about the biodegradable packaging material market, the Fact.MR report divides the market into four segments, such as material types, applications types, end-use industries, and regions. Based on the types of biodegradable packaging materials, the market is segmented into paper & paperboard, and plastic.

Paper & paperboards are further divided into four types, i.e., coated unbleached kraft paperboard, bleached paperboard, molded fiber pulp, and recycled paper, and plastic is further divided into poly lactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), starch based plastics, fossil based polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.), and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Other types of biodegradable packaging materials that are featured in this report are jute and wood.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The European Union and the Bio-based Industries Consortium have established a €3.7 billion partnership, which is known as Bio-based industries Joint Undertaking (BBI JU) to boost adoption of biodegradable packaging as a part of its Horizon 2020 project. The BBI JU recently offered around € 5.6 million to fund The FRESH project by Huhtamaki Group in the Netherlands for testing and developing ready-meal biodegradable packaging trays.

