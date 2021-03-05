Biodegradable Packaging Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | Tetra Pak International SA, Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Imex Packaging

The Biodegradable Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Biodegradable Packaging market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Biodegradable Packaging market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Biodegradable Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Biodegradable Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Biodegradable Packaging Market was valued at USD 93.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 126.85 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Biodegradable Packaging Market: Tetra Pak International SA, Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Imex Packaging, Elevate Packaging Inc., Kruger Inc., Biopak PTY LTD (Duni Group), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Berkley International Packaging Limited, Greenpack Limited, International Paper Company, Ranpak Holding Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Beverage Packaging is Expected to be One of the Most Significant Applications

– The market for biodegradable packaging in the Beverage sector is anticipated to witness growth with the never-ending demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages. The demand for bottled-water is credited to consumers’ propensity for specifically demanding high-quality drinking water, the fear of diseases as an aftermath of drinking polluted tap water, and the ease of portability and convenience provided by bottled water.

– An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

– Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

– However, the lightweight and ease of manufacturing of plastic bottles compared to carton-based packages has been a major restraining factor of the bio-degradable packaging in the beverage packaging industry.

United States is expected to Hold Major Market Share in North America

– In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

– According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States generates almost 80 million tons of packaging waste each year. About half of the packaging waste in the US comes from food and beverage products. And the agency mentions that large food corporations like Nestle and Unilever generate the majority of plastic waste.

– With an increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues rather than resisting change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.

Latest Market Development:

– May 2020 – Tetra Pak joins the European alliance for a green recovery, launched by the European Parliament on 14 April 2020, with a view to building a better future post the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance gathers stakeholders to support a green recovery plan that puts the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity, and resilient food supply chains at the centre of Europe’s economic policy for the next seven years.

– Mar 2020 – Amcor collaborated with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry and to improve recyclability of plastic products.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Biodegradable Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

