Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast 2021 to 2026 | BASF SE, BioBag International AS, Organix AG, Armando Alvarez Group, Novamont SpA

The Biodegradable Mulch Film Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Biodegradable Mulch Film market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Biodegradable Mulch Film market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Biodegradable Mulch Film market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Biodegradable Mulch Film industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Biodegradable Mulch Film Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: BASF SE, BioBag International AS, Organix AG, Armando Alvarez Group, Novamont SpA, Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, Pooja Plastic Industries, Barbier Group, Dubois Agrinovation, Hopewell Industries, and others.

Key Market Trends

Fruits and Vegetables to Account for a Significant Share

– The agricultural industry has recognized the major benefits of biodegradable mulch films in the reduction of soil compaction, fertilizer leaching, moisture evaporation, weed problems, and increasing soil temperature, which helps to obtain higher yield and increase early growth in crops, while providing the additional benefit of biodegrading.

– Due to the large proportion of mulch films used in fruits and vegetables and all the environmental problems related to their disposal, the biodegradable mulch films seem to be the best solution for replacing the conventional polyethylene mulches.

– Additionally, traditional mulch film waste causes an environmental problem, because it is very contaminated with soil and vegetable residues, turning the recycling process expensive and time-consuming, being an uneconomic activity. These biodegradable mulch films have the advantage of being disposed directly into the soil or into a composting system at the end of their lifetime and undergo biodegradation by soil microorganisms. This saves time and money both.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Market Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate in the biodegradable mulch film, as the increasing population, especially in China and India, resulted in the increasing demand for food, which leads to an increased usage of biodegradable mulch films in crop production.

– The government is also taking necessary steps to improve the productivity of crops. In January 2020, in China, the government’s National Development and Reform Commission stated that China wants to promote non-plastic products, including biodegradable mulch film, in the agriculture sector.

– Additionally, in India, the government estimated the quantity production for pulses for the coming years, which significantly raises the demand for biodegradable mulch films. According to Seed Division, 3,975,165 quintal pulses are to be farmed during 2020-2021, with an increment of 308,947 quintals compared to the year 2019-2020.

Recent developments in the market are –

– Aug 2019 – BASF announced a certified soil-biodegradable plastic for mulch films known as Ecovio M 2351, which is made from its biodegradable co-polyester known as PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) Ecoflex and other major biodegradable polymers that are based on renewable raw materials. Mulch films which are made of Ecovio M 2351 can be plowed into soil after its mechanical harvest, as naturally occurring micro-organisms recognize the structure of the film in the soil.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Biodegradable Mulch Film Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

