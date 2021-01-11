Biodegradable Films Market Survey on Developing Application 2021 to 2028 | BASF SE, Plascon Group, Walki Group Oy, Futamura Group

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Biodegradable Films Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the biodegradable films market report are BASF SE, Plascon Group, Walki Group Oy, Futamura Group, Cortec Corporation, BI-AX International Inc, BioBag Americas, Inc, TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, CLONDALKIN GROUP, TIPA LTD, PLASTIKA KRITIS, polypak, Trioplast Industrier AB, Barbier Group, Kingfa, Paco Label, Polystar Plastics Ltd, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, LAYFIELD GROUP. LTD among other domestic and global players.

The biodegradable films market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 6.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on biodegradable films market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in awareness regarding plastic wastage and its environmental impact are escalating the growth of biodegradable films market.

Biodegradable films refer to plastics that are degraded by microorganisms into carbon dioxide (or methane), biomass under certain conditions and water. The have wide range of applications which include packaging materials, extruded and injection-molded in modified conventional machines. They can be used with various other fillers such as waste paper, wood flour and lime and they could be used in various granulation sizes and colors to change the external appearance of the material. Other plastics including LDPE, PP and HDPE can be co-injected with the material which yields a biodegradable item.

The increase in demand for starch-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) from food and beverage sector as they are utilized as raw materials to manufacture the food packaging products which acts as one of the major factors for driving the biodegradable films market. The increase in usage of biodegradable films owning to their benefits such as degradability, recyclability and ease of disposability and the rise in adoption of green packaging labels as branding strategy and customer acquisition accelerate the biodegradable films market growth. The extensive use of biodegradable films in the food and beverage packaging applications including food containers, paper boards, egg trays, wrapping films and edible coating and the growing in demand for the material as sustainable packaging material for ready to eat food and fast food influence the biodegradable films market. The growth in concerns regarding the wastage or residue of conventional plastic and its environmental impacts and the change in consumer’s preference towards eco-friendly products also propels the biodegradable films market. Additionally, the implementation of green procurement policies by government and the rising demand from agriculture and horticulture industries positively affect the biodegradable films market. Furthermore, the increasing use of biodegradable films in composting applications and the expansion of bioplastic sector globally extend profitable opportunities to the biodegradable films market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high cost of biodegradable films when compared to other conventional plastic films is expected to obstruct the biodegradable films market growth. The concerns associated with the performance of the material are projected to challenge the biodegradable films market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Type (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA, Others),

Application (Food Packaging, Agriculture and Horticulture, Cosmetic and Personal Care Products Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Others)

The countries covered in the biodegradable films market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the biodegradable films market due to the large food packaging sector, high product demand, presence of stringent norms and policies and high product demand for food packaging application in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the implementation of government regulations restricting the use of conventional plastic bags, growth in awareness regarding global warming among population and adoption of application of various environmental regulations in the region.

