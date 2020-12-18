Biodegradable Films Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Biodegradable Films Market: Overview

Biodegradable films are a good alternative to commercial petroleum-based films. These are used in the making of protein, lipid materials, polysaccharides, and many others. These materials can be easily degraded with the help of oxygen, moisture, sunlight, and composting with the reduction of hydrophobic polymer and enhancement of hydrophilic properties.

Global Biodegradable Films Market: Growth Factors

The growing demand for effective greenhouse applications with increasing environmental concerns of synthetic material and its counterparts is expected to induce global biodegradable films market growth during the forecast period. The increasing population along with dwindling agriculture space due to the growing urbanization and industrialization has led the farmer to enhance productivity.

Several advantages offered by biodegradable films like increased crop yield by impeding weed growth, efficient soil moisture levels, and reduced environmental impact are anticipated to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Increasing concern over the residues of plastic mulch in the soil is expected to boost the market by increasing the penetration of these products over the forecast period. Biodegradable films facilitate several advantages of plastic mulch and eliminate its disposal & removal that could alleviate the negative impact caused on the environment.

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), starch-based plastics, and Polylactic acid (PLA) are increasingly being utilized in the food & beverage sector for packaging owing to the ease of degradability and recyclability. Moreover, with these biodegradables films, companies are using the green packaging labels as a branding strategy for customer acquisition and hence these factors will boost the market significantly during the forecast period.

The proliferation of the bioplastic sector is anticipated to boost the global biodegradable films market significantly during the forecast period.

Global Biodegradable Films Market: Segmentation

The global biodegradable films market can be segmented into raw material, crop type, application, and region.

By raw material, the market can be segmented into starch, polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), polylactic acid (PLA), and others. The starch segment holds hegemony over others due to the ease of availability and low cost of the starch. Thermoplastic starch (TPS) decomposes into harmless products when kept in soil. Growing environmental concerns over the conventional synthetic polymer utilized in product manufacturing have boosted the growth of the market. Moreover, the starch is used to make TPS at an elevated temperature and pressure.

Biofilms made from starch mixed with polylactic acid (PLA) are anticipated to witness huge growth during the forecast period. The development of degradable mulching film is considered to lower the labor and disposable costs for agriculture producers. The PLA mixture utilizes bio-based material and is expected to be an efficient substitute for petroleum-derived polyethylene (PE) films during the forecast period.

By crop type, the market can be segmented into fruits & vegetables, flowers & plants, and grain & oilseeds. The fruits & vegetable segment holds the largest share in the global biodegradable films market due to the perennial nature of the crop. The biodegradable films avoid rotting by preventing the contact between the fruits & soil and hence enhance the product quality.

The oil & grains segments are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By application type, the market can be segmented into industrial packaging, cosmetic & personal care, horticulture & agriculture, and food packaging. The horticulture & agriculture segment holds the largest market share due to the various benefits like conservation of soil moisture, reduced water evaporation, increased soil moisture, weed growth control, and many others.

Global Biodegradable Films Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly in the global biodegradable films market due to rising government regulations and the ban on traditional plastic bags due to global warming. China is the leading region owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization which results in an enhanced standard of living.

Europe is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the global biodegradable films market during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of environmental-friendly products.

Middle East Africa is emerging as the potential region in the market owing to the constant advancement coupled with horticulture techniques to increase crop yield.

Global Biodegradable Films Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global biodegradable films market are Kingfa Sci & Tech Co. Ltd., Armando Alvarez, Novamont S.p.A., British Polythene Industries PLC, and BioBag International AS.

Global Biodegradable Films Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



