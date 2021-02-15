Biodegradable Film Market 2020: Know Factors Driving The Market To Record Growth To 2028 | Top Players- BASF SE, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Plascon Group., Walki Group Oy

The Biodegradable Film Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: BASF SE, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Plascon Group., TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Walki Group Oy, BioBag Americas, Inc., Futamura Group, BI-AX International Inc, Cortec Corporation, TIPA LTD, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Polystar Plastics Ltd, PLASTIKA KRITIS, LAYFIELD GROUP. LTD., Trioplast Industrier AB, Paco Label, Barbier Group, Kingfa, RPC bpi group, among other domestic and global players.

Biodegradable film market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 3.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2028. The increase in awareness associated with the plastic wastage and the ill effects on the environment is escalating the growth of the biodegradable film market.

Due the growth in environmental awareness, biodegradable or edible films from biopolymers have been developed which are alternative to the synthetic plastic packaging films. These films are produced as solid sheets using natural polymers such as polysaccharide, protein and lipid.

Conducts Overall BIODEGRADABLE FILM Market Segmentation:

By Type (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA, Others),

Applications (Food Packaging, Agriculture and Horticulture, Cosmetic and Personal Care Products Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Others)

The countries covered in the biodegradable films market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the biodegradable films market due to the increase in awareness regarding the safety of the environment in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increase in number of food packaging plants and rising disposable income in the region.

Key Developments in the Market:

The increasing application of starch-based plastics, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) and polylactic acid (PLA) as raw materials by food and beverage manufacturers for packaging owning to the product’s properties such as recyclability, ease of disposability and degradability acts as one of the major key drivers for the biodegradable film market. The rise in adoption of green packaging labels as a branding strategy and the growing demand for biodegradable films in the compostable bags and food packaging accelerate the market growth. Additionally, implementation of government green procurement policies, change in consumer’s preference towards eco-friendly plastic products and raise in demand from the agriculture and horticulture industry influence the biodegradable film market. Furthermore, the significant growth and expansion of bioplastic industry and increasing usage of biodegradable films in composting applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

On the other hand, high cost of biodegradable films compared to the conventional plastic films is expected to obstruct the market growth. Low resistance to heat and low barrier properties to water, oxygen and air are factors projected to challenge the biodegradable films market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

