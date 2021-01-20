Biodegradable Engine Oil Market Expected to Hit at $1,180.4 Million, by 2027

Get an extensive research offering detailed information and growth outlook of the Biodegradable Engine Oil Market in the new research report added by Big Market Research. The report presents a brief summary of the market by gathering data from various sources and industry experts prevalent in the market. Additionally, the report offers a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) value in percentage and the revenue that is anticipated to be gathered during the forecast period. The statistics offered in the report are reliable, wide-ranging, and the outcome of an in-depth analytical research.

The global biodegradable engine oil market was valued at $931.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,180.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the Biodegradable Engine Oil covers :

• BP

• Condat

• Croda International Plc

• Exxon Mobil

• FUCHS Group

• NANDAN PETROCHEM LTD.

• Renewable Lubricants

• Repsol

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Total Lubricants

Impact of COVID-19 on the global biodegradable engine oil market

• The world is battling the contagious COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread across the globe.

• Some of the major economies suffering from the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

• The outbreak has forced many industries to shut down due to lack of raw material availability and disruptions in the supply chain. The global lockdown has suspended the activities of construction and many other industries, which declined the demand for biodegradable engine oil.

• The demand-supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, price volatility, and many other factors are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Biodegradable engine oil is primarily used in manufacturing, transportation, construction, consumer goods, and others. As a reaction to the national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing sudden decline in growth rates.

• Less usage of machinery results in reduced demand for industrial lubricants from various end-use sectors. Subsequent downfall in the construction industry across various nations further hinders the market. growth

Key market segments

• By Type

 Glass Vegetable Oils

 Polyalkylene Glycols

 Synthetic Esters

 Others

• By Application

 Agriculture

 Transportation

 Construction

 Others

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report clearly shows that the Biodegradable Engine Oil industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

