Biocides Market: Showing Footprints For Strong Annual Sales To 2021 – 2025 | Major Giants – British Plastics Federation , Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Global Biocides Market is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, from USD 9.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Biocides. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

Biocides Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Biocides Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Biocides manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: British Plastics Federation , Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, ANPATH GROUP INCORPORATED Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., BWA Water Additives, CAMSON, Champion Technology Services, Inc., Clariant Troy Corporation, Thor, Thor , The Dow Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Ecolab , Lonza Chevron Oronite Company LLC, LANXESS, Kemira, SUEZ, FMC Corporation BASF SE, others

