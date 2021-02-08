Biocides and Disinfectants Market 2021: Global Key Players, Share, Trends, Applications, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biocides and disinfectants are chemical substances used to destroy harmful microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. Biocidal actions can be either biological or chemical. Biocides can act as pesticides, preservatives, or disinfectants in various applications. A wide array of disinfectants are available in the market, including aldehydes, oxidizing agents, phenolic, and quaternary ammonium compounds. Phenolic compounds are usually exploited as a disinfectant for environmental surfaces such as laboratory surfaces and medical devices including blood pressure cuffs, stethoscope, hospital beds, and furniture.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for clean water owing to the rising population coupled with escalating water pollution is propelling the growth of the market. It is projected that during 2015-2020, the global population will increase by around 35%, which will further increase the demand for clean water by more than 50%. Various governments across the globe are implementing several measures to reduce water contamination and to improve water quality. Governments provide incentives and funds to promote the use of water treatment chemicals, thereby proliferating the market growth. Moreover, the need for biocides and disinfectants from hospital environments is increasing tremendously. Hospitals contribute significantly to the transmission of several pathogens, which causes infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infection, wound infection, and many others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, disinfecting and cleaning surfaces in healthcare facilities is critical in reducing healthcare-associated infections.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biocides and Disinfectants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biocides and disinfectants market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global biocides and disinfectants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biocides and disinfectants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biocides and disinfectants market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of type, biocides and disinfectants market is classified into oxidizing chemicals, non-oxidizing chemicals, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented into water treatment, healthcare, personal care, wood preservation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biocides and disinfectants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The biocides and disinfectants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biocides and disinfectants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biocides and disinfectants market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the biocides and disinfectants market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from biocides and disinfectants market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biocides and disinfectants market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biocides and disinfectants market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

