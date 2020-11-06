Biochips Market Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario || GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illumina, Inc., FluidigmPerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arbor Biosciences

For reaching towards the success at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Biochips Market research report is a definitive solution. The data and information about industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals & then validated by the market experts. Moreover, Biochips Market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global biochips market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.83 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological developments and advancement of biochips in the industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global biochips market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illumina, Inc., FluidigmPerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arbor Biosciences, Now Elim Biopharm, Inc.., Genalyte, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Agendia , Illumina, Inc..and others

Market Definition: Global Biochips Market

Biochips, is a miniaturized device which can perform thousands of biochemical reactions and are used in molecular biology. Biochips unique features are bio-microsystems are parallelism, integrated intelligence, low cost, speed, complexity and redundancy. They are used in various application such as research application in biotechnology such as genomics and proteomics, drug screening and development and molecular diagnostics. These are used for detection of cancer & other diseases and to provide personalized medicines in the industry

Segmentation: Global Biochips Market

Biochips Market : By Product Type

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-chip

Protein Chips

Other Arrays

Biochips Market : By Application

Drug discovery and development

Disease diagnostics

Genomics

Proteomics

Agriculture

Other applications

Biochips Market : By Fabrication Technology

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Biochips Market : By End user

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Biochips Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Biochips Market:

In April 2019, Qurin Diagnostics B.V. and Lionix International B.V. announced their acquisition of Surfix B.V., this combination will strengthen the company and enable in bringing technology to the global biomedical market. Currently company is working together closely on early cancer detection and have realized a sensitive biochip. This acquisition will benefit Qurin and Lionix in technology advancement, strengthening their position and enabling better service. Such merger and acquisition in the field of biochips will lead to its market expansion in the forecasting future.

In April 2018, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. announced its acquisition of Veredus Laboratories Pte. Ltd. The aim will be to introduce and expand the diagnostic reagent and analyzer products of the company, also knowledge and experience of Veredus Laboratories will be utilized to construct such a system. This acquisition will benefit Sekisui chemicals in expanding globally, delivering efficient services and expanding its product portfolio.

Biochips Market Drivers

Rapid growing application of biochips will drive the market growth

Technological advancements and new product launches in the market.

Rising demand of biochips in developing countries is expected to increase the market share.

Increasing adoption of personalized medicines by households will also propel the growth of this market.

Biochips Market Restraints

Strict government regulatory guidelines related to biochips are hampering the growth of the market

High instrument costs will also restrain the growth of this market

Key benefits of buying the Biochips Market Report:

This Biochips Market report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This Biochips Market report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

