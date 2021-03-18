Bioburden Testing Market Growth, Outlook, Share, Size Analysis and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Bioburden Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global bioburden testing market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Bioburden testing helps in measuring the total viable count of microbial contamination in a product. It is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry to analyze and understand the different types and amounts of microorganisms in sterile medical devices throughout the production process. Before the test, a suitability experiment is usually carried out to ensure the effectiveness of the testing method while recovering the microorganisms present on the device.

At present, the government authorities of several countries are implementing stringent policies and regulations to validate the sterilization process of medical devices. This represents one of the primary factors escalating the demand for bioburden testing. Furthermore, the growing utilization of single-use medical items is also providing a thrust to the global market. Moreover, as bioburden testing is an essential part of the microbiological monitoring program while manufacturing sterile products, it is gaining traction in the cosmetics sector for maintaining the overall safety and performance of the packaged goods. Besides this, a rapid increase in coronavirus cases is augmenting the need for bioburden reduction systems that utilize dry heat to support the reuse of particulate filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs). All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the global market for bioburden testing in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Biomérieux SA (Compagnie Merieux Alliance)

Charles River Laboratories Inc

Merck KGaA

Nelson Laboratories LLC (Sotera Health LLC)

North American Science Associates Inc.

Pacific BioLabs Inc.

SGS SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Wuxi Apptec

Bioburden Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Test Type, Application and End User.

Market Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Culture Media

Reagents

Others

Instruments

Automated Microbial Identification Systems

Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems

Microscopes

Others

Market Breakup by Test Type:

Aerobic Count Testing

Anaerobic Count Testing

Fungi/Mold Count Testing

Spores Count Testing

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Raw Material Testing

Medical Devices Testing

In-process Testing

Sterilization Validation Testing

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Food and Beverages Companies

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

