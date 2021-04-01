Biobanking Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Biobanking Market is valued approximately at USD 2.08 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Biobanking is a method for gathering and storing biological resources that can be further used for diagnostics, ecosystem studies and analysis. Significant factors driving the growth of the global biobanking industry include expanded financial support from private and government organizations. In addition, an improvement in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving demand growth. However, ethical and regulatory concerns related to biobanking are restricting business expansion. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the relevance of biobanks across the globe to the forefront. As a result, the rapid establishment of the COVID-19 biobank worldwide has witnessed the prospective selection of research biospecimens and the related clinical and patient data generated by COVID-19 patients with reported infection with the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus to allow high-quality research. For example, NHRI Biobank, Minister of Health and Welfare, was assigned to create a COVID-19 biobank at the beginning of February 2020 to collect blood samples of COVID-19 patients in an evolving way for Taiwanese researchers and industry. Both aspects are projected to have an impact on the biobanking industry in the future.

The outbreak of the pandemic has also had a positive impact on the expansion of the biobanking market. Several chronic illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders and immunological disorders, cannot be treated with traditional treatment due to adverse side effects. The risk of these side effects may be minimized by incorporating it into stem cell therapy, which serves as a curing agent to mitigate the harm caused by treatment doses. According to figures from the National Cancer Center, about 9.5 million people were confirmed to have cancer in the U.S. in 2019, and this figure is projected to rise to 19 million in 2024. Hence, the demand for cord blood for medicinal purposes, stimulating the development of the biobanking market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1811

The regional analysis of global Biobanking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific offers attractive prospects for major players operating in the biobanking industry due to a growth in population and the presence of a large geriatric population base. In addition, the increase in health spending and the developing guidlines are expected to fuel demand growth in the country.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Qiagen N.V.

Merck KGaA

VWR Corporation

Tecan Trading AG

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc.

Hamilton Company

Greiner Holding AG

Promega Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Blood Products

Solid Tissue

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acid

Others

By Type of Biobank:

Population-based Biobanks

Disease-oriented Biobanks

By Application:

Therapeutic

Research

By Ownership:

National/Regional Agencies

Non-profit Organization

University

Private Organization

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROEAsia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the WorldFurthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: By Specimen Type:Blood ProductsSolid TissueCell LinesNucleic AcidOthersBy Type of Biobank:Population-based BiobanksDisease-oriented BiobanksBy Application:TherapeuticResearchBy Ownership:National/Regional AgenciesNon-profit OrganizationUniversityPrivate OrganizationBy Region:North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeUKGermanyFranceSpainItalyROEAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustraliaSouth KoreaRoAPACLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of the WorldFurthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027 Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1811