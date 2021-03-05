Bioadhesives Market Share 2021 | Top Manufacturers, Growth Overview, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends and Forecast 2027

Bioadhesives Market is valued at USD 4.80 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10.75 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 12.2% over the forecast period.

The increasing number of consumer awareness about the adverse effects of synthetic materials and inclination towards natural products has resulted in an increased demand for global bio adhesives market.

Scope of Bioadhesives Market-

Bioadhesives is a natural polymeric material that acts as adhesives. It is used more insecurely to define glue formed synthetically from biological monomers such as sugars, or to mean a synthetic material intended to adhere to biological tissue. It consists of a variety of substances, but proteins and carbohydrates feature prominently. Bioadhesives are used Proteins such as gelatin and carbohydrates. It is a commercial awareness because they tend to be biocompatible, i.e. beneficial for biomedical applications involving skin or other body tissue. It is natural polymers or the polymeric materials that act as adhesives. Some bioadhesives can work in wet environments condition or under water, while others can only operate in low surface energy.

Bioadhesives market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, bioadhesives market is classified into plant-based adhesives and animal-based adhesives. based upon application, bioadhesives market is classified into packaging & paper, construction, wood, personal care, medical and others.

The regions covered in this bioadhesives market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based bioadhesives is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Bioadhesives Market Reports-

Bioadhesives market report covers prominent players are 3M, Arkema, Cargill, Incorporated, Danimer Scientific, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Others.

Bioadhesives Market Dynamics –

Growing government’s rule to use more of bio-based products has inclined the bioadhesives industrial companies to come out with more advanced bioadhesives supplies in the market. According to the newest market data compiled by European Bio plastics in collaboration with the research institute nova-Institute, worldwide bio plastics manufacture ability is set to rise from about 2.11 million tonnes in 2019 to around 2.43 million tonnes in 2024. Increasing customer awareness about the adverse special effects of synthetic materials and inclination towards natural products has resulted in an augmented demand for bioadhesives. According to the Better Meets Reality report, in 2017, the distribution of fiber consumption worldwide, by type of fiber, such as 64.2% synthetic fibers, 24.1% cotton, 6.2% wool based fibers, 4.4% other natural fibers. However, Lack of skilled resources for development of better-quality products is predictable to pose a challenge for industry participants. Moreover, companies such as Dow and Henkel are capitalizing heavily in developing adhesives that have 100% renewable content. This is anticipated to create huge opportunities for bioadhesives market participants over the forecast period.

Bioadhesives Market Regional Analysis –

Asia Pacific is dominating the Bioadhesives market with the potential rate due to surge in the food & beverages, packaging, automobiles and electronic industries in the region. According to the white paper of Asia pilp & paper, the Asia-Pacific sector increasing its share of paper based packaging with utilization of bioadhesives globally; the volume demand of paper package has been increasing from over 56% in the 2013 to more than 63% in 2018.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate in the future due to growing pharmaceutical, healthcare, bio products, renewable energy initiative as well as medical devices industries with the potential rate. According to EFPIA in 2017, North America had accounted for 48.1% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 22.2% in Europe which are responsible to generate the demand of cleanroom consumables in the pharmacy industries. According to United States department of agriculture (USDA), the number of certified bio based product and renewable chemicals has rapidly increased from 1,800 in 2014 to 2,900 in 2016 and the overall number of biobasead products estimated in the United States marketplace was higher from 17,000 in 2008 to 40,000 in 2014.

Bioadhesives Market Segmentation –

By Type:

Plant-based adhesives

Animal-based adhesives

By Application:

Packaging & paper

Construction

Wood

Personal care

Medical

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Bioadhesives Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Bioadhesives Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Bioadhesives Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Bioadhesives Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Bioadhesives Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Bioadhesives Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

