Bio-solvents Market 2021: Competitive Landscape Analysis and Key Companies Profile till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Bio-based solvents are defined as solvents produced from biomass sources such as energy crops (e.g., corn), forest products (e.g., wood), aquatic biomass (e.g., microalgae), and waste materials (e.g., urban wastes). However, common uses for organic solvents are in dry cleaning (e.g., tetrachloroethylene), as paint thinners (e.g., toluene, oil), as nail polish removers and glue solvents (acetone, methyl acetate, ethyl acetate), in spot removers (e.g., hexane, petrol ether), in detergents (citrus terpenes) and perfumes (ethanol).

MARKET DYNAMICS

The bio-solvents market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth of food industry. Moreover, growing environmental concern, over the past decade provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the bio-solvents market. However, relatively higher prices is another factor that is likely to affect the adoption of bio-solvents in certain parts of the globe during forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bio-Solvents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bio-solvents market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global bio-solvents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bio-solvents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bio-solvents market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the global bio-solvents market is divided lactate ester, soy methyl ester alcohol, glycols & Others. On the basis of application, the global bio-solvents market is divided paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, printing inks & others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bio-solvents market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bio-solvents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bio-solvents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bio-solvents market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the bio-solvents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from bio-solvents market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bio-solvents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bio-solvents market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the bio-solvents market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated.

Corbion

Dow Chemical Company

Florida Chemicals

Huntsman International LLC.

Shenzhen Esuns Industrial Co., Ltd

Stepan Company

