Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market is anticipated to reach USD xx Million with a significant CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2015-25. The global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. A large share of global health segment growth in the past century can be attributed to innovative Bio-pharmaceutical products. To improve the patient’s daily lives the pharmaceutical companies invest more in the research and development segment which is the key growth-driven factor for the export-import of Bio-pharmaceutical products in the Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

The increasing use of biologics and the demand for Cold chain logistics is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2019-25. Enhancement in the production rate of biologics, hormone medications, vaccines, complex proteins, and temperature specific bioproducts that require cold chain shipment has additionally witnessed significant growth in the Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

Growth Drivers

Strong biopharmaceutical sales coupled with the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry

The biopharmaceutical industry generates high revenue globally, making up about 20 percent of the pharma market. The efficacy and safety of biopharmaceutical products, combined with their ability to address previously incurable conditions. This condition allows pharma companies to command high sales for innovative drugs in the global market. The strong demand for global export imports of this drug is the main driving factor for the Biopharmaceutical Logistics industry in the entire globe in the current and forecasted duration.

High investments in the biopharmaceutical innovations and advancements

Pharmaceutical companies invest billions of dollars in research and development (R & D) of new vaccines and medicines in improving patients’ daily lives. Despite the growing scientific and regulatory challenges of the past decade, over 342 new drugs have been introduced since 2002. A large proportion of the global health gains observed over the past century can be attributed to the globally innovative biopharmaceutical product logistic market.

Restraint

The high cost of transportation

Alliance of factors and economic developments lies behind the rising transportation costs. The demand-supply imbalance of freight transport services and oil price is a repercussion of trade growth that has outpaced the availability of transport services to such an extent that it has led to severe congestion and capacity constraints globally biopharmaceutical logistics market. Companies have made significant improvements to manufacturing, service, and maintenance operations through innovative techniques: eliminating waste, variability, and inflexibility in their systems and reducing costs by up to 50% in the process. The functions of companies can save approximately 20-50% in warehousing and up to 40% in transportation.

Recent Development

March 2020 – DHL and ESL have extended their successful partnership pertaining to ESL One. As part of this cooperation, DHL will continue to be involved in one of the most engaging esports series in the world as a sponsor and logistics partner in 2020.

February 2020 – DB Schenker has expanded its product portfolio with its new La Conciergerie service. It is now the first logistics provider to offer personalized white-glove treatment for the world’s leading luxury fashion brands. With the launch of La Conciergerie, clients can now rely on DB Schenker to set up a unique customer experience through discrete and customized on-demand deliveries of sensitive and urgent fashion goods to their VIP clientele.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2015-2018 Base Year – 2018 Forecast – 2019 – 2025 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By logistic type, Product Type, Mode of transportation, retail format, and Region. Key Players Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), XPO Logistics, Panalpina, VersaCold, Agility, DSV, Nippon Express, GEODIS, Sinotrans, Kerry Logistics, SF Express and other prominent players.

By Logistic Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Product Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

By Mode of Transportation

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

By Retail Format

Specialty stores

Hyper markets

Departmental Stores

Other Retailers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market based on logistic type, Product Type, Mode of transportation, and retail format.

