Bio-pharma Market with Profiling Leading Companies like Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Sanofi, Amgen

Based on the type of product, the global Bio-pharma market segmented into

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

Interferons

Recombinant Human Insulin

Erythropoietin

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Purified Proteins

Others

Based on the end-use, the global Bio-pharma market classified into

Metabolic Disorders

Oncology

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Others

Based on geography, the global Bio-pharma market segmented into

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

And the major players included in the report are

Pfizer

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson Services

Sanofi, Amgen

AbbVie

Merck & Co.

Biogen Idec

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Global Bio-pharma Market:

Global Bio-pharma Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Companies

Global Market Analysis by Application

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Bio-pharma Market Forecast

