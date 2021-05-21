Bio-Ketones Market 2021: Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Future Plans and Growth Rate To 2028 Bio-Ketones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Bio MEK, Bio PEEK, Bio Acetone, Other Product Types); Application (Paints and Coatings, Automobile, Infrastructure, Pharmaceutical, Other End-user Industries) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Acetone is generally used as a solvent and denaturant in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Bio acetone is used as a renewable alternative to petroleum-based acetone. Acetone is the simplest and smallest ketone. It is a suitable solvent for many plastics and some synthetic fibers. It is also used for thinning polyester resin, cleaning tools used with it, and dissolving two-part epoxies and superglue before they harden. It is used as one of the volatile components of some paints and varnishes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The bio-ketones market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for paints & coatings from the construction sector. Moreover, the increasing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry fuel the market growth. However, scarcity of raw materials is hindering the growth of the market studied.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bio-Ketones Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bio-ketones market with detailed market segmentation product type, application, and geography. The global bio-ketones market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bio-ketones market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bio-ketones market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the global bio-ketones market is divided into bio mek, bio peek, bio acetone, and other product types. On the basis of application, the global bio-ketones market is divided into paints and coatings, automobile, infrastructure, pharmaceutical, and other end-user industries.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bio-ketones market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2020to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bio-ketones market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bio-ketones market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bio-ketones market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the bio-ketones market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from bio-ketones market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bio-ketones in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bio-ketones market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the bio-ketones market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Bio Brands LLC

Caldic B.V.

Celtic Renewables

Eastman Chemical Company

Genomatica, Inc

Green Biologics

LanzaTech

Merck KGaA

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

