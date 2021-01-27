Bio Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Bio Filter Market: Overview

Bio filter or biological filter is an essential component in the filtration process of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). The pollutants are consumed by various microorganisms and degrade into water, CO2, and biomass in the bio filter. Thus it assists the filter material to regenerate itself. The bio filter is used to treat polluted and contaminated gases that flow through the porous element and after passing through it, they are infused into the bio film where the contaminants are degraded by various microflora. An accurate and efficiently devised bio filter can work over a long duration of time by keeping the nitrite and ammonia concentrates at gradual levels that are not harmful to the fish. The effectiveness of the filter can be measured with the decrease in ammonia levels and continuous moderations in nitrite levels in the system. A bio filter regulates and manages the seeding of nitrifying bacteria. Bio filter systems consist of non-corroding elements like rock, ceramic, fiberglass, plastic, and many others that have a huge nitrifying area.

Global Bio Filter Market: Growth Factors

The manufacturers in the global bio filter market are tapping into the unexplored potential of bio filters for creating new opportunities like the launch of the self-cleaning filters in aquariums for the domestic & commercial sector and thus boosting the market growth globally. However, the trend of self-cleaning filters is gaining significant traction from the customers because cleaning the traditional filter was a tedious task, especially for the working population. The increasing popularity of huge land-based aquaculture is propelling the growth of the global bio filter market. It has generated huge revenue for the manufacturer and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the companies are enhancing the efficacy of RAS to fulfill the surging needs of the people in land-based aquaculture and thus boosting the demand of the bio filter in the market globally. The growing water pollution in developing nations and widespread water-borne diseases are fueling the growth of the global bio filter market.

The added advantages like environmental sustainability, easy availability, multifunctional operations, and affordability in different sizes & styles are also fueling the growth of the global bio filter market. The advancing breeding method in aquaculture and increasing transport facilities will positively shape the trajectory of the global bio filter market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in bio-filter devices are also fueling the growth of the global bio filter market.

Global Bio Filter Market: Segmentation

The global bio filter market can be segmented into end-use, application, media type, products, and region.

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into offline, online, and others. The offline segment dominates the market over others. The offline segment can further be bifurcated into pet supply stores and specialty stores.

By application, the market can be segmented into VOC treatment, odor abatement, denitrification, and nitrification. The odor abatement segment holds hegemony over others due to the growing demand for treatment of rigorous air from the polluted wastewater.

By filter media, the market can be segmented into moving bed filter media, bio-balls, ceramic rings, and others. The ceramic rings hold hegemony over others due to increasing popularity and affordable bio media.

By products, the market can be segmented into power filter, box filter, canister filter, submerged bed filter, and other products.

By end-use, the market can be segmented into land-based aquaculture and aquarium. The aquarium segment can further be bifurcated into commercial and residential.

Global Bio Filter Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global bio filter market due to the surging adoption of the bio filter in the regions and growing technological advancements.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness huge growth owing to the emergence of many prominent players in the region.

Global Bio Filter Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global bio filter market are Phenomenex, Rolf C. Hagen, Inc, Membracon, Pentair, Allied Filter Systems Ltd., Marukan Co., LTD., Membrane Solutions, Pure Process, Filtrox AG, Gusmer Enterprises, Graver Technologies, Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd., Qian Hu Corporation Limited, Repligen Corporation, Clarence Technique, Waterlife Research Ind. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Aquael, Aqua Design Amano Co., Ltd, Eaton Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Gulfstream Tropical Aquarium Inc, Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc., Amazon Filters Ltd., ErtelAlsop, Porvair Filtration Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, 3M, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, and Merck KGaA.

Global Bio Filter Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



