Bio-Based Solvents Market Sales, Share, Analysis, Industry Demand and Forecasts Report From 2021-2026

Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market overview was valued 2,600 kilo tons, and is expected to reach 3,321 kilo tons by 2020, supported by a CAGR of 4.3%. Green solvents are derived from the agricultural sources, such as corn, sugarcane, lactic acid, refined glycerin, bio succinic acid, soybean oil and similar others. Eco-friendly nature and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content emission than conventional petroleum based solvent were the prime reason for manufacturers to shift towards green solvent. Volatility in the crude oil prices, hazardous environmental effects of volatile organic compounds and increasing adoption of green solvents in the end user industries such as paints and coating, printing inks and similar others are the key factors driving the growth of global green solvents market. However, its high production cost hampers the market growth to certain extent.

Green solvents are consumed across wide range of industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, adhesives & sealants and industrial & domestic cleaning among others. Paints and coatings application segment would continue to lead the global green solvents market throughout the forecast period. Increasing environmental concerns in conjunction with rising consumer awareness towards eco-friendly products fuels the adoption of green solvent in paints and coating industry. Furthermore, the pace of consumption of green solvents in industrial & domestic cleaning industry will be highest during the forecast period. This is due to increasing concern of health and hygiene among household consumers’ and institutional workers.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/81

Green solvents market has been segmented by type as esters, alcohols, diols & glycols, D-limonene and others. Furthermore, esters are segmented into lactate esters, methyl esters & others and alcohols, diols & glycols are segmented into solketal, isobutanol and others. The consumption of esters in the overall green solvents market will be highest during 2014-2020 due to its wide application area, comparatively lower price than other green solvents and easy availability.

In terms of geography, the green solvents market has been segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & LAMEA. North America would continue to dominate the market through 2020, due to intense awareness among the consumers for the adoption of green solvents and robust improvement in the U.S. & Mexican construction industry. However, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2015-2020.

Competitive Intelligence on prominent manufacturers of green solvents provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the green solvents market. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report includes BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated, Gevo Inc., Vertec Bio solvents Inc., Florida Chemicals, Lyondellbasell and E.I du Pont de Numerous and Company, Solvay S.A and Huntsman Corporation.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/81

North America and Europe collectively accounted for about 70.3% share of the market in 2014 and is expected to maintain their lead over the forecast period. Favorable government regulations and rapid adoption of innovative technologies are the key factors responsible for market growth in these regions. Rising environmental awareness among consumers and stringent environmental regulations on VOC emission of synthetic solvents have fostered the demand of green solvents in the North American region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is due to increasing industrial activities coupled with rising environmental awareness among the consumers. China and Japan are the prime markets supplementing the growth of the Asia-Pacific green solvents market owing to booming manufacturing sectors and favorable government initiatives.

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/81