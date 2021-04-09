Bio-Based PVC Market International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities 2019 to 2029

Bio-Based PVC Market Introduction

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is one of the world’s prominent synthetic plastic polymer that is being produced in a significant volume at a global level. It comes in two forms that includes rigid PVC and Flexible PVC. They are referred to as bio-based PVC when produced from renewable and bio-based feedstock instead of the conventional fossil fuel based feedstocks.

The market for bio-based PVC is poised to grow significantly as it has a significant potential to replace the conventional PVC efficiently. Moreover, bio-based PVC can help the manufacturers meet current market demands for bio-based and bio-degradable chemicals and plastics.

Bio-based PVC can be efficiently used in building and construction, packaging and transportation, electricals and electronics and textile industries among others for various applications that include the production of agricultural films, bags, fibers, containers, bins and bottles among others.

Bio-Based PVC Market Dynamics

Bio-Based PVC Market Drivers

Plastics are demanded in almost every other industry for packaging applications. The use of conventional plastics is getting more and more restricted as a result of stringent regulations and norms are being laid by the governments at national and international levels. These regulations restrict the utilization of plastics that are non-biodegradable and harmful to the environment.

As a consequence, industrialists are bound to use bio-based alternatives to the conventional fossil fuel based chemicals and this has created a significant demand for bio-based PVC. The increasing awareness about the facts such as bio-based PVC is produced from feedstock that is renewable and more importantly, biodegradable has also contributed to the increase in demand for bio-based

PVC across the globe and this demand for bio-based PVC is expected to increase further in coming years. The preference of most of the industries such as food processing, and packaging has shifted towards bio-based polymers in order to attain their goals of sustainable development. This factor is also expected to drive the growth of global bio-based PVC market significantly.

Bio-Based PVC Market Restraints

The global bio-based PVC market is expected to be potentially restrained from the intense competition for bio-based PVC feedstock. The completion is from the food manufacturing and processing industries that consume the same feedstock for food production.

Bio-Based PVC Market Trends

Global bio-based PVC market is witnessing a significant number of product launches as the participants of the global bio-based PVC market participate vigorously in research and development for technological advancements and for the development of new and efficient methods of bio-based PVC production from different types of biological and renewable feedstock.

Bio-Based PVC Market Segmentation

The global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented on the basis of processing method, applications, end-uses and regions.

On the basis of processing method, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

Fiber extrusion

Injection blow molding

Injection molding

Lamination

Thermoforming

Others

On the basis of applications, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

Agriculture films

Bags

Blisters

Bottles and canisters

Caps and closures

Containers and bins

Cosmetics

Fibers

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

Building and Construction

Transportation and Packaging

Electricals and Electronics

Textiles

Others

Bio-Based PVC Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global bio-based PVC market are:

Solvay

Bio-Plastic Solutions, LLC

BiologiQ, Inc.

Trinseo

Proviron

Green Dot Bioplastics

Carnegie Fabrics, LLC

Nomaco

Plastic Extrusion Technologies

AFI Licensing LLC

Presco

ENSO Plastics

Neste

