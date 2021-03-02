Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
This latest Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) market include:
Dupont
Ashland and ADM
Oelon (with BASF)
BASF
Dow Chemicals
Cargill
ADM
SK Chemicals
By application:
Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Fluids and Coolants
Detergents
Foods
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Other
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Bio-based 1,2- Propylene Glycol
Bio-based 1,3- Propylene Glycol
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience:
Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG)
Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) industry associations
Product managers, Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) potential investors
Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) key stakeholders
Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Bio-based Propylene Glycol (PG) market and related industry.
