Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share, Leading Players and Future Scope

One of the most common plastics, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is used in bottles, films, fibers, and other consumer goods. But the overuse of plastics and the fact that they are not biodegradable are leading to massive plastic pollution in the air, land, and sea. Plus, most of the discarded plastic is left to rot in the open, while a lot of it is burned, with only a fraction of it actually making it to a recycling facility.

Citing the rising concerns regarding plastic pollution, P&S Intelligence expects the bio-based PET market to grow to $8,682.6 million by 2023 from $3,917.4 million in 2017, at a healthy 14.7% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Such plastic contains 70% purified terephthalic acid (PTA) derived from fossil fuels and 30% ethylene glycol derived from plant matter or biomass. This is why bio-based PET is fully biodegradable, recyclable, renewable, and compostable. Such bioplastics are answering the need for sustainable plastics, since mass-scale plastic recycling is yet to pick up and the demand for these materials is rising fast.

However, the largest bio-based PET market is not Europe, but Asia-Pacific (APAC), owing to the existence of a large number of companies offering such materials, the preference for which is increasing with the adoption of the Kyoto Protocol by China, Japan, and India. Similarly, since the implementation of the Paris Agreement directives in 2015, Australian plastic manufacturers are focusing on packaging innovations to reduce GHG emissions. All such steps are a result of the high rate of air quality deterioration and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the region.

Thus, with extensive R&D to keep GHG emissions in control and check plastic pollution, the usage of bio-based PET and other sustainable plastics will keep rising.