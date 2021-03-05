Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021 Global Outlook – BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, DSM, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

The Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for bio-based platform chemicals is expected to witness a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market are BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, DSM, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Champlor (Valtris Specialty Chemicals) and others.

Key Market Trends:

Bio-Itaconic acid (IA) Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Itaconic acid (IA) is also known as methylene succinic acid or methylene butanedioic acid. It is an organic compound manufactured through the fermentation process. Furthermore, it is primarily used as an alternative to petrochemical-derived products (including acrylic acid), during the production of various other chemicals.

– IA can dissolve in many alcohols, including methanol, ethanol, and 2-propanol, as well as is biodegradable in nature. Moreover, it is used to produce monoesters, including monomethyl itaconate. It reacts with substituted pyrrolidones, which are used in applications, such as shampoos, detergents, pharmaceuticals, etc. Itaconic acid and its derivatives have major applications in chemical, textile, and pharmaceutical industries.

– One of the major factors hindering the adoption of itaconic acid is its high cost, as compared to its substitutes. Thus, IA is primarily used in areas where less volume of it is required.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

