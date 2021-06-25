Bio-based PET Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027| Toray Industries, Plastipak Holdings, Indorama Ventures, Teijin

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Bio-based PET market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Bio-based PET industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Bio-based PET production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3221755/global-and-japan-bio-based-pet-market

Leading players of the global Bio-based PET market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Bio-based PET market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Bio-based PET market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Bio-based PET market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-based PET Market Research Report: Toray Industries, Plastipak Holdings, Indorama Ventures, Teijin, Anellotech, Far Eastern New Century, Toyota Tsusho, Coca-Cola

Global Bio-based PET Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-based PET Bottles, Bio-based PET Fibers, Bio-based PET Films, Others

Global Bio-based PET Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging Industry, Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Textile Industry, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Bio-based PET industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Bio-based PET industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Bio-based PET industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Bio-based PET industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Bio-based PET market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Bio-based PET market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Bio-based PET market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Bio-based PET market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Bio-based PET market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3221755/global-and-japan-bio-based-pet-market

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based PET Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bio-based PET Bottles

1.2.3 Bio-based PET Fibers

1.2.4 Bio-based PET Films

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Electronics Industry

1.3.5 Textile Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bio-based PET, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Bio-based PET Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Bio-based PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Bio-based PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Bio-based PET Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Bio-based PET Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bio-based PET Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Bio-based PET Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Bio-based PET Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Bio-based PET Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based PET Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Bio-based PET Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bio-based PET Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bio-based PET Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bio-based PET Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-based PET Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based PET Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Bio-based PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bio-based PET Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Bio-based PET Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Bio-based PET Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Bio-based PET Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based PET Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Bio-based PET Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Bio-based PET Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Bio-based PET Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Bio-based PET Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Bio-based PET Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Bio-based PET Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Bio-based PET Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Bio-based PET Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray Industries

12.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.1.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

12.2 Plastipak Holdings

12.2.1 Plastipak Holdings Corporation Information

12.2.2 Plastipak Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Plastipak Holdings Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Plastipak Holdings Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.2.5 Plastipak Holdings Recent Development

12.3 Indorama Ventures

12.3.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

12.3.2 Indorama Ventures Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Indorama Ventures Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Indorama Ventures Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.3.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Development

12.4 Teijin

12.4.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.4.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Teijin Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Teijin Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.4.5 Teijin Recent Development

12.5 Anellotech

12.5.1 Anellotech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Anellotech Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Anellotech Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Anellotech Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.5.5 Anellotech Recent Development

12.6 Far Eastern New Century

12.6.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information

12.6.2 Far Eastern New Century Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Far Eastern New Century Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Far Eastern New Century Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.6.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Development

12.7 Toyota Tsusho

12.7.1 Toyota Tsusho Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toyota Tsusho Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Toyota Tsusho Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Toyota Tsusho Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.7.5 Toyota Tsusho Recent Development

12.8 Coca-Cola

12.8.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

12.8.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Coca-Cola Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Coca-Cola Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.8.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

12.11 Toray Industries

12.11.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Products Offered

12.11.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Bio-based PET Industry Trends

13.2 Bio-based PET Market Drivers

13.3 Bio-based PET Market Challenges

13.4 Bio-based PET Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-based PET Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.