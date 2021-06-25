Bio-based PET Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027| Toray Industries, Plastipak Holdings, Indorama Ventures, Teijin
Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Bio-based PET market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Bio-based PET industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Bio-based PET production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3221755/global-and-japan-bio-based-pet-market
Leading players of the global Bio-based PET market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Bio-based PET market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Bio-based PET market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Bio-based PET market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-based PET Market Research Report: Toray Industries, Plastipak Holdings, Indorama Ventures, Teijin, Anellotech, Far Eastern New Century, Toyota Tsusho, Coca-Cola
Global Bio-based PET Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-based PET Bottles, Bio-based PET Fibers, Bio-based PET Films, Others
Global Bio-based PET Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging Industry, Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Textile Industry, Others
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Bio-based PET industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Bio-based PET industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Bio-based PET industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Bio-based PET industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Bio-based PET market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Bio-based PET market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Bio-based PET market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Bio-based PET market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Bio-based PET market growth and competition?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3221755/global-and-japan-bio-based-pet-market
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based PET Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Bio-based PET Bottles
1.2.3 Bio-based PET Fibers
1.2.4 Bio-based PET Films
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Electronics Industry
1.3.5 Textile Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bio-based PET, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Bio-based PET Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Bio-based PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Bio-based PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Bio-based PET Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Bio-based PET Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bio-based PET Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Bio-based PET Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Bio-based PET Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Bio-based PET Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based PET Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Bio-based PET Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Bio-based PET Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Bio-based PET Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bio-based PET Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-based PET Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based PET Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Bio-based PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Bio-based PET Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Bio-based PET Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Bio-based PET Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Bio-based PET Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Bio-based PET Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bio-based PET Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Bio-based PET Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Bio-based PET Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Bio-based PET Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Bio-based PET Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Bio-based PET Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Bio-based PET Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Bio-based PET Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Bio-based PET Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Bio-based PET Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Bio-based PET Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Bio-based PET Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based PET Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based PET Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Toray Industries
12.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.1.5 Toray Industries Recent Development
12.2 Plastipak Holdings
12.2.1 Plastipak Holdings Corporation Information
12.2.2 Plastipak Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Plastipak Holdings Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Plastipak Holdings Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.2.5 Plastipak Holdings Recent Development
12.3 Indorama Ventures
12.3.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information
12.3.2 Indorama Ventures Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Indorama Ventures Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Indorama Ventures Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.3.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Development
12.4 Teijin
12.4.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.4.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Teijin Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Teijin Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.4.5 Teijin Recent Development
12.5 Anellotech
12.5.1 Anellotech Corporation Information
12.5.2 Anellotech Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Anellotech Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Anellotech Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.5.5 Anellotech Recent Development
12.6 Far Eastern New Century
12.6.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information
12.6.2 Far Eastern New Century Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Far Eastern New Century Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Far Eastern New Century Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.6.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Development
12.7 Toyota Tsusho
12.7.1 Toyota Tsusho Corporation Information
12.7.2 Toyota Tsusho Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Toyota Tsusho Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Toyota Tsusho Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.7.5 Toyota Tsusho Recent Development
12.8 Coca-Cola
12.8.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
12.8.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Coca-Cola Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Coca-Cola Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.8.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
12.11 Toray Industries
12.11.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information
12.11.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Toray Industries Bio-based PET Products Offered
12.11.5 Toray Industries Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Bio-based PET Industry Trends
13.2 Bio-based PET Market Drivers
13.3 Bio-based PET Market Challenges
13.4 Bio-based PET Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Bio-based PET Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.