Bio-based Coatings Market Will Generate New Opportunities in Upcoming Year Says Fact.MR

Title: Bio-based Coatings Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond

Global Bio-based Coatings supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Bio-based Coatings market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period (2018-2028).

The study tracks Bio-based Coatings demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Bio-based Coatings in particular.

How will Bio-based Coatings Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond

The Bio-based Coatings industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Bio-based Coatings will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Market Segmentation:

The bio-based coatings market can be segmented on the basis of area of application, VOC content, sector and end use industries.

On the basis of area of application, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Internal application

External application

On the basis of VOC content, bio-based coatings can be segmented into:

Zero VOC (VOC content less than 5 grams per liter)

Low VOC (VOC content less than 50 grams per liter)

VOC absorbing

Natural paints

On the basis of sector, bio-based coatings can be segmented as:

Commercial sector

Industrial sector

Residential sector

On the basis of end use, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Paints, coatings, adhesives and printing inks

Automobiles

Construction

Others

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Bio-based Coatings companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the Bio-based Coatings market include (AURO Pflanzenenchemie AG,Benjamin Moore & Co.,Eco Safety Products,BASF SE,Cargill Incorporated,BioShields)

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey)

