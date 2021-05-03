Bio-Alcohols Market Research Report 2025, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Bio-Alcohols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global bio-alcohols market size grew at a CAGR of about 7% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Bio-alcohols are eco-friendly chemicals manufactured by the action of microorganisms and enzymes during the fermentation of starches or sugars. They are mainly used as fuels due to their properties like high energy density and combustible nature, along with low volatility and viscosity. There are two generations of bio-alcohols: the first generation bio-alcohols are made from edible products like vegetable oil, starch, and sugar, whereas the second generation bio-alcohols are produced from the inedible parts of consumable crops such as branches, woody stems, and inedible fruits. Apart from fuel, they are also utilized in the production of glues, perfumes, textiles, paints, and diluents.

Global Bio-Alcohols Market Trends:

Bio-alcohols are gaining traction worldwide due to depleting non-renewable resources and the increasing gap between fuel supply and demand. This can be accredited to the inflating income levels and improving standards of living, which have increased the sales of automobiles, in turn, creating a high strain on the environment. Moreover, growing environmental concerns have augmented the demand for biofuels as they offer higher-octane fuel and leave a smaller carbon footprint in comparison to crude oil-based fuels. Apart from this, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for hand sanitizers and disinfectants. As a result, several companies have started the production of bioethanol-based hand sanitizers to meet the global demand. For instance, BASF in the United States and Verbio in Germany have begun the production of bioethanol-based hand sanitizers and disinfectants. Furthermore, bio-alcohols find applications in diverse industries like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and alcoholic beverages.

Global Bio-Alcohols Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BASF SE, Braskem (Odebrecht S.A.), Cargill Incorporated, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Genomatica Inc., Harvest Power Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Mascoma LLC (Lallemand Inc.), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited and Valero Energy Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, raw material and application.

Breakup by Product Type

Bio-Methanol

Bio-Ethanol

Bio-Butanol

Bio-BDO

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Grains

Sugarcane

Industrial Beets

Biowaste

Others

Breakup by Application:

Transportation

Construction

Medical

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom,Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports,If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

