BIM in Construction Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global BIM in construction market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and reduced construction activities, globally.

According to Allied Market Research, the global BIM in the construction market is expected to reach $7.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027. Rise in demand for efficiency and productivity on construction sites, use of modular or prefabricated construction, and government policies for promotion of BIM in construction drive the growth of the market.

Building information modeling (BIM) has proved itself to be the most vital tool in the construction industry. BIM is a 3D-model process that offers professionals in the construction industry insights, data, and tools to design, plan, and construct their projects accordingly.

BIM is a tool to streamline collaboration. With the help of BIM, several stakeholders, managers can easily collaborate throughout the steps of the building’s lifecycle. Apart from simple 3D models, BIM offers key insights to see whether materials hold up over time or how much the project will cost. BIM can predict performances as well. Construction professionals can combine multiple technologies to improve the performance and capabilities of construction processes such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, and robotics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused mixed results on the BIM in construction market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased construction processes. Although construction activities were delayed during 2020, the increasing dependence on work from home scenarios created new opportunities for the BIM in construction market growth.

Key Market Segments

The global BIM in the construction market is segmented on the basis of phase of work, end-user, deployment model, and region.

Based on the phase of work, the market is fragmented into construction and operation.

Depending on end user, the global market is categorized into engineers and contractors.

By deployment model, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise.

By application, the market is classified into residential and non-residential.

The global BIM in construction market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global BIM in construction market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the global BIM in construction market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of market opportunities of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global BIM in construction market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within the global BIM in construction market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market include Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group, Bentley Systems, Hexagon AB, NEMETSCHEK, Oracle Corporation, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., and Vizerra SA.

