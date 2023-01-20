Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Exceptional as Damar Hamlin’s restoration has been, the Buffalo Payments security nonetheless faces a prolonged rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the sector throughout a sport in Cincinnati, his advertising and marketing consultant informed The Related Press on Thursday evening.

“Damar nonetheless requires oxygen and is having his coronary heart monitored commonly to make sure there aren’t any setbacks or after results,” Jordon Rooney mentioned. “Although he is ready to go to the crew’s facility, Damar will not be in place to journey typically, and requires extra relaxation to assist his physique heal.”

Rooney offered the replace to emphasise Hamlin nonetheless faces hurdles since being discharged from Buffalo Normal Medical Middle on Jan. 11. Hamlin’s launch got here 5 days after his medical doctors mentioned the participant was respiratory on his personal, strolling, speaking and exhibiting no indicators of neurological injury.

Rooney’s replace additionally gave perspective to feedback made by Payments coach Sean McDermott, who on Wednesday mentioned Hamlin has begun making common visits to the crew’s facility. McDermott, nevertheless, harassed the 24-year-old was taking “a child step at a time,” whereas including, Hamlin is “dipping his toe again in right here and getting on the highway to only getting again to himself.”

Hamlin has not but made a public look aside from {a photograph} linebacker Matt Milano posted on his Instagram account of his teammate on the Payments facility on Saturday. And he isn’t but spoken publicly aside from posting messages on his social media accounts.

Rooney mentioned Hamlin is being watched over by his dad and mom and “stays very upbeat and grateful for the help he’s acquired from his teammates and coaches, Payments Mafia and other people from around the globe.” That outpouring of help has led to Hamlin’s charitable basis, Chasing M’s, elevating almost $9 million in donations.

With out saying from the place, he added, Hamlin might be cheering for the Payments on Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Cincinnati in an AFC divisional playoff.

Story continues

Hamlin live-tweeted whereas watching Buffalo’s 35-23 season-ending win over New England from his hospital mattress on the College of Cincinnati Medical Middle on Jan. 8. Final weekend, he live-tweeted whereas watching from dwelling the Payments’ 34-31 win over Miami in a wild-card playoff.

The sport towards Cincinnati carries extra significance. It marks the primary assembly between the 2 groups since their sport was canceled on Jan. 2, when Hamlin collapsed after being struck squarely within the chest whereas making what seemed to be a routine deal with of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin’s household and Payments quarterback Josh Allen have defended Higgins in saying he should not be blamed for what occurred.

On Thursday, Higgins mentioned he could not be extra appreciative of the household’s help, whereas expressing hope Hamlin might attend the sport so the 2 might meet.

“Simply be completely happy to see him,” Higgins mentioned. “I have never actually spoken to him. Simply letting his household do what he must do with all his family members.”

Additionally on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul prolonged her help to Hamlin throughout a cellphone name with the participant. In a message posted on her Twitter account, Hochul referred to Hamlin as “an inspiration,” and let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him all through his restoration.”

Hamlin, who’s from the Pittsburgh space, replied by writing it was good assembly Hochul and he was “excited to see how our collaborations sooner or later will assist and have an effect on so many.”

___

AP Sports activities Author Mitch Stacy in Cincinnati contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL