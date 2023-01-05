Bills-Bengals game will not resume as NFL decides not to reschedule game

ORCHARD PARK – The NFL selected Thursday afternoon that the sport between the Buffalo Payments and Cincinnati Bengals is not going to resume, in response to a report from the Related Press.

The report cites two folks acquainted with the choice who spoke to the AP on situation of anonymity as a result of the league continues to be determining how you can decide playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Gamers Affiliation should approve modifications.

It was clear that it was going to be a logistical nightmare to attempt to wedge the resumption of the sport – which ended with 5:58 remaining within the first quarter when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest – into the schedule with the common season ending Sunday.

The league is thought to have gone by means of a number of permutations of what may have been performed, however ultimately, essentially the most prudent selection was to wipe it from the slate.

Now, the league should determine how you can proceed with the playoff seeding for the groups within the AFC as a result of the Payments and Bengals can have performed one fewer sport than the opposite 30 groups.

Once more, a number of choices can be found, however what will definitely occur is that successful share should be the figuring out think about no matter format the league decides.

It is a breaking story and will probably be up to date quickly.

This text initially appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Payments-Bengals sport is not going to resume, report says