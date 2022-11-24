Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren’t real friends: ‘It’s all transactional’

Former President Donald Trump, left, waves to friends throughout an election night time social gathering at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Palm Seaside, Florida.Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Submit through Getty Photographs

Trump would not have actual buddies at Mar-a-Lago, a Florida billionaire informed the Monetary Occasions.

Regardless of the environment of adulation, it is “all transactional,” Jeff Greene informed the paper.

Reporters have lengthy famous Trump’s love of associating with the wealthy and well-known.

A billionaire who lives close to Trump in Florida mentioned that former President Donald Trump just isn’t surrounded by true buddies on the membership, in response to the Monetary Occasions.

Actual property mogul Jeff Greene informed the paper that the environment of adulation there’s “all transactional.”

The paper mentioned Greene joined as a Mar-a-Lago member in 2010. It was not clear if he remained a part of the membership.

Trump is well-known for holding court docket amongst allies and admirers at his Florida residence, usually absorbing applause when he walks within the room, as filmmaker Alex Holder mentioned earlier this yr.

And the FT described the various followers — together with rich “Trumpettes” — who flock to Mar-a-Lago and lavish reward on the previous president. Greene advised that is all faux.

Requested who Trump’s shut buddies are, Greene informed the paper: “I do not assume he has any buddies.”

He mentioned that one individual he is aware of who performs golf with Trump “on a regular basis” was by no means invited to the White Home when Trump was president, implying that Trump didn’t actually a lot take care of him.

In 2018, Greene made a failed try at working for Florida governor as a Democrat, eight years after a 2010 try on the US Senate.

Earlier than the 2018 marketing campaign — when Trump appeared to take offense at an assault advert Greene ran — the pair had a cordial relationship, Greene informed the paper.

However that was largely resulting from his wealth, Greene advised. “He would come over to my desk, I believe as a result of I used to be a billionaire,” he informed the FT. “He likes billionaires.”

Former President Donald Trump made a 2024 White Home run official on November 15, 2022, within the grand ballroom at Mar-a-Lago.Kimberly Leonard/Insider

It is a characterization that additionally got here up in “Confidence Man,” the latest e book by Trump-watching New York Occasions reporter Maggie Haberman.

In an excerpt seen by Insider, Trump thought-about his time as president price it as a result of he made “so many wealthy buddies and no person is aware of who they’re.” Haberman wrote that she discovered the comment “jarring” when Trump mentioned it.

Talking of the legions of followers who gravitate in direction of Trump’s membership, Greene informed the paper: “They need to be round him as a result of he is the ex-president.”

Trump “likes folks to defer to him . . . and inform him how good he’s,” Greene informed the FT.

Regardless of this, Greene mentioned he felt extra welcome at Mar-a-Lago than at different golf equipment.

Others, comparable to British hard-right politician Nigel Farage, informed the paper that he thought-about Trump a “good pal” who “meant it” when he mentioned in 2016 they’d be buddies for all times.

A spokesperson for Trump didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark, despatched on Thanksgiving.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider