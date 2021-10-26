Billionaire earns new record in one day

New day, new record for Elon Musk. It has become a habit for the boss of Tesla and SpaceX to break records of all kinds, especially when it comes to wealth. Last month, the billionaire became the richest man in the world, overtaking Amazon founder and boss Jeff Bezos. If it’s a fortune of nearly $ 200 billion, Elon Musk has far surpassed it. Lately it is estimated to have been $ 253 billion. But that number just increased dramatically, and in just one day. But how is that possible?

Tesla in constant development

Because Elon Musk couldn’t get rich on his own, he has to rely on his various projects and above all on his two companies SpaceX and Tesla. The latter has just presented impressive numbers thanks to a record order. Number one car rental company, Hertz, has ordered no less than 100,000 Tesla from Elon Musk’s company for a total of $ 4.2 billion. The order is so impressive that it directly helped the auto company grow its stock by 12.7%.

So it’s another very nice month that Tesla has achieved, which had already shone in the electric car sector in September. In fact, one of its models, the Tesla Model 3, is the best-selling car in Europe with more than 24,000 units sold. A first for an electric vehicle. Overall, Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market (24% market share) alongside Volkswagen (22%). The result is that Tesla has joined the very closed club of companies valued at more than $ 1,000 billion on the stock exchange and becomes the sixth-rated company just ahead of Facebook.

What if Tesla gets richer …

Elon Musk: a new record fortune

Tesla saw his share price jump, so naturally Elon Musk’s fortune follows. The man who could become the first billionaire in history increased his net worth by $ 36.2 billion on Monday, October 26th alone, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which lists the world’s 500 largest fortunes on a daily basis. Musk is expanding its lead over the competition, as its net worth is now estimated at $ 289 billion. The symbolic mark of 300 billion seems to be rapidly approaching.

Even if it means staying in numbers to die for, the sum the Tesla boss won yesterday brings his fortune to a jump of $ 119 billion just past 2021. For comparison, Exxon Mobil, an oil company, has a capitalization of $ 272 billion. More specifically, Elon Musk is now officially worth more than America’s largest oil company.

The happiness records, which are all more insane than the others, should not stop for Elon Musk, because according to a very serious study, his company SpaceX will also play a major role in the near future: it could make it possible to colonize the moon. Which, no one doubts, should easily earn his boss a few extra billions.