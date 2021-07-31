Billie Eilish finally releases a highly anticipated second album

The artist has a new look.

This Friday, July 30th, Billie Eilish’s second album was finally out on digital platforms. “Happier Than Ever” is the highly anticipated sequel to the debut album – “WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” – Multiplatin and multiple Grammy winner.

Like the first album, the second was written and composed by the 19-year-old artist with her brother Finneas and produced by the two in Los Angeles, USA, without the involvement of other producers or composers.

“Happier Than Ever” contains the well-known singles “my future”, “Therefore I Am”, “Your Power”, “NDA” and “Lost Cause”, the latter was released at the beginning of June this year, just a month after Billie Eilish hit the fans left baffled by unveiling a new, more mature, sexy and revealing image on the cover of UK Vogue.

The album is available on digital platforms and in the versions Deluxe, Super Deluxe, in two vinyl formats, cassette, photo book and CD. It is also possible to listen to it in full on Spotify.