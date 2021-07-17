Bill Murray will return to work with Wes Anderson (in August and here next door)

Bill Murray will return to work with Wes Anderson (in August and here next door)

It is one of the most successful partnerships in Hollywood and it repeats itself, this time with footage in Spain.

It is the tenth collaboration.

There are directors who want to work with the same actors for particularly happy weddings on the screen. We have Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino, and also Bill Murray and Wes Anderson.

At a time when we are waiting together for the next project “The French Dispatch”, “Variety” says that the duo already has a new project on the way. Wes Anderson’s next film will be shot in Spain in August.

Alongside Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton returns to the cast who will be one of the highlights of “The French Dispatch,” which is set to debut in Portugal on November 11 this year.

It was Tilda Swinton herself who said that while the filming will take place in Spain, it will not be a relevant element to the story. In fact, the film was originally supposed to be shot in Rome before moving to the Spanish city of Chinchón.

This next project doesn’t have a debut date or even a closed title yet, but it will be the 10th time Murray and Anderson have worked together. “The French Dispatch” is about correspondent journalists and takes place in a fictional French city.

In addition to Murrray and Swinton, there are a number of great actors that make up a luxury cast. These include names like Owen Wilson (another frequent collaboration), Elizabeth Moss, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Angelica Huston, Willem Defoe and Christoph Waltz.