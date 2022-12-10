Bill Clinton memes take over Twitter as stage invader interrupts The Game Awards

This yr’s The Sport Awards was fairly the spectacle, with top-tier video games competing in a number of classes. Nonetheless, a stage invader’s proclamation concerning the ‘Orthodox rabbi Invoice Clinton’ throughout the Elden Ring crew’s acceptance speech for the GOTY award grabbed headlines.

This culminated in Twitter being flooded with memes in regards to the former US President. The posts have solely gained extra traction after Geoff Keighley, the founding father of The Sport Awards, revealed that the perpetrator had been arrested.

Canadian YouTuber Mathew “Matt” or BlargMyShnoople promptly quipped with a witty reply, stating that President Invoice Clinton ought to be the one to pay his bail, contemplating his actions had been an homage to his title:

“Invoice Clinton higher pay lil homies bail.”

"Invoice Clinton higher pay lil homies bail."

The person who interrupted our Sport of the Yr second has been arrested.

Twitter teeming with Invoice Clinton and Elden Ring memes as stage invader goes viral for interrupting The Sport Awards

The Sport Awards, or TGA as they’re generally abbreviated, are little doubt one of the crucial prestigious awards recognizing the gaming and streaming trade. Many heavy hitters comparable to God of Conflict Ragnarok, Valorant, and Genshin Influence gained throughout numerous classes.

However probably the most “memed” level of the night by far was when an individual hijacked Hidetaka Miyazaki and co’s acceptance speech throughout FromSoftware’s Sport of the Yr award presentation.

The person nonchalantly walked on stage with Elden Ring’s builders after they had been introduced as winners of the distinguished award. The perpetrator interrupted them to go on a nonsensical tangent a few former US President:

“I feel I wish to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox Rabbi Invoice Clinton. Thanks, everyone.”

The viewers hesitantly clapped after this outlandish announcement by the stage invader, whereas the profitable crew on stage might clearly be seen trying perplexed, not sure whether or not this was a prank on the organizer’s half.

With such a hilarious affair marking the top of the extreme competitors between Elden Ring and God of Conflict Ragnarok for the title of Sport of the Yr, the gaming group responded with a number of memes. Many joked that with the viral video, the actual winner of the award was Invoice Clinton.

Different players hilariously made posts evaluating the stage invader with the in-game mechanics of gamers invading one another’s playthroughs:

Comparable memes had been shared extensively all through Twitter and different social media platforms:

@geoffkeighley Might need saved his life, Miyazaki seems to be prepared to check the strike weapon stability patch out with that trophy. @geoffkeighley Might need saved his life, Miyazaki seems to be prepared to check the strike weapon stability patch out with that trophy. https://t.co/mnWVGOlien

And The Sport of the Yr goes to… Invoice Clinton & The Reformed Orthodox Rabbi And The Sport of the Yr goes to…Invoice Clinton & The Reformed Orthodox Rabbi

The stage invader’s unusual handle regarding former US President Invoice Clinton has clearly been a spotlight of the ceremony. For an inventory of full winners of The Sport Awards 2022, click on right here.

