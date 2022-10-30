Bilibili’s The Three-Body Problem donghua release date confirmed for December 2022

The Three-Physique Downside doghua collection will premiere in December 2022. Pic credit score: Bilibili

The Bilibili-produced The Three-Physique Downside (三体) doghua collection adaptation of Liu Cixin’s “Remembrance of Earth’s Previous” Hugo Award-winning sci-fi trilogy has lastly received an replace!

The Three-Physique Downside animated collection will premiere on December 3, 2022!

The information was introduced on October 29, in the course of the Made by Bilibili 2022-2023 panel.

A The Three-Physique Downside key visible. Pic credit score: Bilibili

The pc-animated sci-fi doghua (Chinese language animation) collection is co-produced by China’s eminent sci-fi firm The Three-Physique Universe (the rightsholder of the ill-fated Three-Physique IP) alongside China’s high animation studio YHKT Leisure.

The Three-Physique Downside writer, Liu Cixin, didn’t disguise his elation on the revelation:

“I’m excited to announce that The Three-Physique Downside animated collection will debut on Bilibili. Animation, like science fiction, is the artwork of creativeness. Creativeness is humanity’s strongest pressure. I consider on the earth of animation, a sci-fi story like The Three-Physique Downside can actually come alive.”

Further employees and solid members haven’t been revealed but, so keep tuned!

You may see the 2 out there PVs right here and right here.

The Three-Physique Downside doghua collection timeline

The mission was initially introduced in November 2019 when the primary trailer PV was revealed. The donghua collection was deliberate for a 2021 launch however was ultimately postponed.

The Three-Physique Downside trailer PV 1 has since attracted over 3 million followers and generated ca. 40 million views, and never with out a good motive!

Particularly, “The Three-Physique Downside” is among the hottest sci-fi novels of all time that has managed to interrupt each cultural- and language obstacles since its launch. As talked about above, it’s the first installment of the “Remembrance of Earth’s Previous” trilogy. The e-book was launched in China in 2008.

The novel gained the Chinese language Science Fiction Yinhe (“Galaxy”) Award in 2006 earlier than even being launched. “The Three-Physique Downside” was initially serialized in “Science Fiction World” (from Could to December 2006).

Years later, Tor Books and Head of Zeus licensed the novel within the USA and UK, respectively. The English translation by Ken Liu was printed in 2014 (Tor Books). Following this launch, “The Three-Physique Downside” reached a wider viewers and subsequently gained two main awards: a Hugo Award for Finest Novel (2015) and a Kurd-Laßwitz-Preis for Finest International Work (2017).

“The Three-Physique Downside” is the primary Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Finest Novel Award, which speaks volumes about its seminality.

The unique trilogy was printed in China from Could 2008 to November 2010. The collection’ second and third novels are titled “The Darkish Forest” and “Dying’s Finish,” respectively. All the trilogy was printed in English from November 11, 2014 to September 19, 2016.

Hayakawa Books has licensed the collection in Japan.

The e-book title refers back to the three-body drawback in orbital mechanics and the plot focuses on a fictional timeline the place Earthlings encounter an alien civilization in a close-by star system.

Since that is nowhere close to sufficient for a sci-fi trilogy so splendid, right here’s one of many official publishers’ synopses:

“1967: Ye Wenjie witnesses Crimson Guards beat her father to dying throughout China’s Cultural Revolution. This singular occasion will form not solely the remainder of her life but in addition the way forward for mankind. 4 a long time later, Beijing police ask nanotech engineer Wang Miao to infiltrate a secretive cabal of scientists after a spate of inexplicable suicides. Wang’s investigation will lead him to a mysterious on-line sport and immerse him in a digital world dominated by the intractable and unpredictable interplay of its three suns. That is the Three-Physique Downside and it’s the key to every thing: the important thing to the scientists’ deaths, the important thing to a conspiracy that spans light-years, and the important thing to the extinction-level menace humanity now faces.”

The Three-Physique Downside: Further diversifications

An American TV collection based mostly on The Three-Physique Downside novel by Netflix is underway. David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo are govt producers for the collection, which is about to be launched in 2023 (no official premiere date but).

A Chinese language TV adaptation, produced by Tencent Video is being directed by Fanfan Zhang and starring Feng Shaofeng and Zhang Jingchu. Apparently, the taking pictures is over however the film hasn’t been launched but. There are not any updates as of October 2022.

The duvet of The Three-Physique Downside manhua collection. Pic credit score: Tencent

The Chinese language movie adaptation of one other Liu Cixin’s novel, specifically “The Wandering Earth” (2019), proved a right away success, with the film grossing RMB 3.9 billion (ca. US$ 576 million) in simply two weeks. Since then, it has turn into the second highest-grossing Chinese language movie ever, so there’s no marvel why The Three-Physique Downside film adaptation is afoot.

Tencent has additionally tailored The Three-Physique Downside right into a manhua (comedian) collection, which is accessible through the WeComics platform, the Tencent Comics app, and the Bodong Planet app. It’s the first-ever Tencent’s international launch in a number of languages.

With all this exercise, we are able to’t wait to see the upcoming The Three-Physique Downside doghua collection, which is prone to be out there to worldwide audiences as quickly because it premieres… or so I’m hoping.