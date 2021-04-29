Biliary Stents Market Worth to Reach USD 1425 Million by 2026

As per the report published by Facts and Factors, the global biliary stents market was around USD 900 Million in 2019, with sales forecast to hit around USD 1,425 Million by the end of 2026 to rise by around 6.78% CAGR by 2020 to 2026.

A stent is a type of tube inserted into a lumen or duct in the human body to maintain the passage open. Stents are used for a variety of purposes, including simple plastic and stents expandable stents. Stents of different kinds, such as vascular, coronary, and biliary stents, are used for a number of purposes. The bile duct is a long tube-like structure that transports bile fluid. Bile is a digestive enzyme that aids in the digestion of food. Through, the bile duct, bile gets secreted into the intestinal passage. Biliary stents are stents used to treat biliary disorders.

Biliary stents are used for a myriad of purposes, including biliary strictures, malignant biliary obstruction, and bile duct leakage. Biliary stents, like any other drug, are involved with a few complications, the most common of which is stent occlusion, which is the most common cause of stent failure. Biliary stents, on the other hand, have been an important tool in the treatment of malignant strictures. Biliary stents are available in both plastic and metal. Polyethylene and Teflon are used to make plastic biliary stents. These come in a range of sizes and configurations. Companies have modified stents to reduce biofilm formation and thereby increase patency time by coating them with advanced materials and designing them with a windsock distal template. Plastic stents are typically radiopaque and come with a collection of introducers. The benefits of self-expanding metal stents (SEMs) include increased stent diameter, which reduces chronic obstruction and increases patency length. Retrieval loops on some self-expanding metal stents, such as wall flex, make repositioning and removal easier after the initial placement. Covered self-expanding metal stents are currently being tested for use in benign disease. Plastic biliary stents may be used in conjunction with an introducer catheter or pusher. It can also be used separately.

Request Download Link for PDF Sample Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/biliary-stents-market

Top Market Players

Major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Endotech, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd among others.

Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures

The market is growing due to an increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advances, and an increase in geriatric populations. As stated by World Health Organization, the global proportion of people aged 60 and up was 12 percent in 2015, and is projected to rise to 22 percent by 2050. Thus, the global geriatric population was 900 million in 2015, and it is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050. Besides, rising public recognition and competition for bioresorbable stents are propelling the market forward. Post-operative complications and strict government approval legislation are expected to limit the market growth. Also, key market players are pursuing a variety of initiatives, including alliances and joint ventures. Cook Medical, signed a definitive partnership with Taewoong Medical in June 2018 to sell its current line of metal stents in the United States. Through the Scope Esophageal Stent, the Niti-S would be the product line of Taewoong’s Niti-S line of metal gastrointestinal stents, is included in this new collaboration. Q3 Medical Devices Limited and Medtronic Plc signed a distribution deal for AECHIMEDES, biodegradable biliary and pancreatic stent, in May 2019. This stent was developed as a replacement for conventional plastic biliary stents. This exclusive deal aims to distribute stents in Japan, Western Europe, and the United States. Furthermore, during the forecast era, R&D in the field of medical instruments is expected to generate new opportunities.

North America Region Dominates the Global Biliary Stents Market

Advancement in healthcare infrastructure and the population of people suffering from biliary disorders in North America is driving the market growth. Moreover, major players in the biliary stents market have reached agreements as a result of increasing competition and continuous technological advances. Olympus Corporation signed a definitive agreement to market MI Techs Hanarostent self-expanding metal stents. Olympus Corporation did an agreement to market its MI Techs Hanarostent metal stents in May 2018. Both Hanarostent esophagus stents and Hanarostent biliary have received FDA 510(k) clearance. Through this exclusive deal, the company distributed MI tech to its existing distribution network in the United States. Besides, there have been significant product advancements in the industry. Citing an instance, the AXIOS Stent and Delivery System was introduced by Boston Scientific in March 2016. It is a minimally invasive endoscopic system for the treatment of pancreatitis complications. Xlumena, which was purchased by Boston Scientific Corporation in 2015, developed these instruments. Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. India and China are the main contributors. The Chinese population’s changing lifestyle and eating habits are increasing the risk of biliary diseases, including biliary tract cancer. The demand for biliary stents in China will expand as a result of the aforementioned reasons, as well as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/biliary-stents-market

The global biliary stents market is segmented as follows:

By Material:

Metal

Plastic

By Applications:

Maligant Obstruction

Biliary Leaks

Benign Biliary Structures

Others

By Application:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Ambulance Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1 (347) 690-0211

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com