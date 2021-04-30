Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Bile Duct Cancer Drugs, which studied Bile Duct Cancer Drugs industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Bile duct connects the liver to the gallbladder and carries bile, which is synthesized by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. The main function of bile is breakdown of fat during digestion. Bile duct cancer is commonly known as cholangiocarcinoma. The specific cause of bile duct cancer is unknown, but few factors that cause bile duct cancer are long-term inflammation in the liver, biliary stones, abnormalities in bile duct such as cysts, infection with liver fluke parasites leading to bile duct leading to cancer, and exposure to harmful chemicals or toxins. Major symptoms associated with bile duct cancer include jaundice, weight loss, loss of appetite, discoloration of urine and stool, abdominal pain, itching, and fever. Some drugs used to treat bile duct cancer include 5-fluorouracil (5-fu), gemcitabine, cisplatin, capecitabine and oxaliplatin.
Competitive Companies
The Bile Duct Cancer Drugs market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
Sanofi
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd.
Accord Healthcare Inc.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Fresenius Kabi AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Mylan N.V.
Pfizer, Inc.
Novartis AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Delcath Systems Inc.
Celgene Corporation
F. Hoffman-La Roche AG
By application:
Hospitals & Clinic
Cancer Treatment Centers
Others
Global Bile Duct Cancer Drugs market: Type segments
5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)
Gemcitabine
Cisplatin
Capecitabine
Oxaliplatin
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market in Major Countries
7 North America Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Audience:
-Bile Duct Cancer Drugs manufacturers
-Bile Duct Cancer Drugs traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Bile Duct Cancer Drugs industry associations
-Product managers, Bile Duct Cancer Drugs industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
