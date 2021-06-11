Bike Trainers Market Forecast To 2027: Technology Trends, Productivity, Demands & Supply – Market Research

Bike trainer is a device which is used as exercise equipment. It has a saddle, pedals, and some form of handlebars assembled as on a stationary bike. It is commonly used for warming up before race. The smart trainer has created indoor riding a lot more fun. The key difference between conventional resistance trainers (e.g. Cycle Ops Fluid 2) and smart bike trainers is the ability to manage the resistance (measured in watts) on an app-based smart trainer. Resistance range depends upon the type of bike trainers. In market Bike Trainers are available with different types of resistance such as fluid bike trainers, rollers, magnetic bike trainer, flywheel bike trainer, direct drive and others. Rollers are the on which have least resistance power and fluid bike trainer’s resistance range is impossible to overpower. Direct drive does not have rear wheel rather trainer functions as the wheel.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Distribution Channel, Resistance Type, and Region Regions covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), North America (US, Canada and Mexico) Companies covered CycleOps , Kurt Manufacturing , Minoura , Tacx , Wahoo Fitness , RacerMate , Elite , Schwinn , Sunlite , BKOOL (Spain), RAD Cycle, Technogym , Conquer, Blackburn Design

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6713?reqfor=covid

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the growth of the global industries creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. There are shutdowns of production units and markets globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

The rise in awareness about health and fitness among the general public majorly drives the growth of the bike trainer market. There is an increase in the use of bike trainers as fitness equipment among youth and adult. The increase in the obesity and diabetes in recent years have influenced people for bicycle riding. In addition, the unavailability of park and empty road idle for ridding in metro cities has increased the purchase of stationary bike trainers. Moreover, the trend of body building, gaining strength, and skin toning to get appealing personality has been increased due to which the demand for bike trainers got momentum in the market. The increase in number of gyms in the tier 1 and tier 2 cities have also increased the demand for bike trainers in those gyms. The rise in disposable income in the developing countries has also increased the demand for bike trainers as people are now have more purchasing power and willingness to spend money for their health and fitness.

The global Bike Trainers market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy of devices and overall functionality as well. Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. The technological advancement and innovation by the manufactures have led to the development of more affordable and compatible bike trainers along with enhanced product features. For instance, in September 2019 Elite a bike trainer equipment manufacturer has introduced three new products viz. Direto X, Tuo wheel on trainer and elite steering indoor trainers. The new products have increased incline simulation, longer derailleur cage support and increased onboard power meter accuracy.

Rise in cycling e-sports giving traction to the market

Bike trainer is the most essential equipment for the e-sports cycling. It is used in practicing cycling and in the final e-sport cycling championships as well. The increase in e-sport cycling championship offers traction to the market in the coming years. For instance, with the aim of developing an e-sport platform and establishing a new innovative cycling discipline Zwift and UCI announced, in September 2019, about their partnership to host first cue cycling e-sports world championships. The championship was scheduled in 2020.

Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6760

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Smart Bike Trainers

Classic Bike Trainers Distribution Channel Online

Offline Resistance Type Magnetic

Rollers

Fluid

Direct Drive

Others

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global bike trainers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global bike trainers market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global bike trainers market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global bike trainers market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6777

Questions answered in the bike trainers market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the bike trainers market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research