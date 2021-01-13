Bike and Scooter Rental Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Trends and Forecast

A winning Bike and Scooter Rental Market report is an established source of information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue. Moreover, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined in the comprehensive Bike and Scooter Rental Market report.

Bike and Scooter Rental Market: Worldwide Analysis

Global bike and scooter rental market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7.06 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demands for environment friendly and emission-free modes of transportation.

Top Key Competitors: Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bike and scooter rental market are CITYSCOOT; Lime; JUMP by Uber; Bird Rides, Inc.; ofo Inc.; COUP Mobility GmbH; nextbike GmbH; Lyft, Inc.; MOTOCRUIZER TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT.LTD.; Mobike; Spin; eCooltra; Bolt Bikes; Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd; Mobycy; Vogo rentals; YUGO Urban Mobility SL; VOI Technology AB; emmy-sharing; Spinlister among others.

Bike and Scooter Rental Market’s Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Focus of authorities on reduction of traffic congestion resulting in various promotions and benefitting programs for the adoption of this service will propel the market growth

Higher expenditure incurred on marketing and promotions of these services in comparison to the revenues generated by the major market players is reducing the sustainability of smaller players; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of

In June 2019, Bird Rides, Inc. announced the launch of “Bird Cruiser”, the newest addition to their electric vehicles fleet available for consumers to rent out. The vehicle is a two-seater hybrid between bicycle and moped. Depending on the market region, the vehicle will either be pedal-assist or peg. This will enhance the adoption rate from consumers utilizing the shared mobility services

