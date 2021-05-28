Bihar Dairy Market 2021 Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Bihar Dairy Market Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, provide the bihar dairy market size reached a volume of 5.06 Million Tons in 2020 and expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type and Also, the report analyzes of market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Dairy farming in Bihar represents an important source of income and employment for a large number of poor and landless families. Despite this, the dairy industry is highly unorganised and various efforts are being made towards its development. For instance, the Bihar State Milk Co. Federation, which markets its products under the label Sudha Dairy, has taken various initiatives for improving the breed and health of animals as well as enhancing fodder and feed availability. In addition, the state cooperative has been following “Anand” pattern of dairying activities which has positively contributed to the market growth. Apart from this, the state has also been included in the National Dairy Plan (NDP) of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), wherein the milk cooperatives will be provided support to offer rural milk producers greater access to the organised milk processing sector.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Despite being unorganised, it represents a highly lucrative market with ample untapped opportunities. As a result, many brands like Osam and Gyan are planning to set up their processing plants in Bihar, thereby, adding to the number of milk processing plants. Moreover, factors such as strong GDP growth, increased purchasing power, health-conscious consumer base and improving distribution networks are further expected to propel the market growth.

Bihar Dairy Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of product type.

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

