Biggest villains in the movies, sorted by psychopathy level

When we think of the “psychopaths” of cult cinema films, several names naturally come to mind. These are very often characters whose personality has shaped us a lot and who were sometimes the source of some nightmares. But what is it really? Are these characters really psychopaths in the clinical sense of the word? The Journal of Forensic Sciences published a 2013 dissertation that scientifically analyzed the behavior of many movie villains to determine whether some are really psychopaths or whether the psychopathy presented in the cinema is just pure fiction. Here are the cinema’s greatest villains, classified according to their level of psychopathy!

16) General Francis Hummel – Rock

Diagnosis: macho.

15) frollo – the bell ringer of our lady

Diagnosis: Narcissistic manipulator – secondary manipulator (has no qualms about using others to access what he wants, lack of empathy).

14) Commodus – Gladiator

Diagnosis: secondary manipulator.

13) Colonel Water e. kurtz – apocalypse now

Diagnosis: Secondary manipulator with psychotic disorders (mainly affects brain function by changing thoughts, beliefs or perceptions.)

12) Howard Payne – speed

Diagnosis: secondary pseudopsychopathic personality (also called “heboidophrenia”, which corresponds to behavioral disorders in the psychopathic register, with frequent acting out), with antisocial personality disorders (a persistent cause of contempt for the consequences and rights of others; the subject often blames its victims for their helplessness or stupidity).

11) Thelma Dickinson and Louise Sawyer – Thelma & Louise

Diagnosis: secondary pseudopsychopathic personality with antisocial personality disorders (here the two protagonists blow up the truck of a man who makes them obscene gestures and then refuses to apologize, they blame their victim for their stupidity).

10) Cal Hockley – Titanic

Diagnosis: secondary pseudopsychopathic personality with narcissistic personality disorder (excessive need for admiration, lack of empathy)

9) John Doe – seven

Diagnosis: secondary pseudopsychopathic personality with psychoptic disorders (in this case the belief that he has been chosen by a higher power to commit his actions).

8) hans beckert – m the damn

Diagnosis: secondary pseudopsychopathic personality with psychoptic disorders. The author of the study, Samuel Leistedt, states that it is a “much more realistic representation of what is known today as a sexually violent predator that is most likely suffering from psychosis”.

7) Gordon Gekko – Wall Street

Diagnosis: “Successful” psychopath (who often works in places like the stock market, where he destroys lives en masse without ever worrying about the consequences of his actions) – manipulator. The study honors him as one of the few psychopaths examined whose characteristics match those of real psychopaths perfectly.

6) Mr. Blonde – Reservoir Dogs

Diagnosis: psychopath, primary idiopath. The study suggests that Mr. Blonde, like many of the following characters, has psychopathic tendencies, but also possesses qualities not normally found in real life psychopaths. That is why we speak of an “idiopath” in this case. Idiopathy is a special disease that exists for no known cause.

5) tom ripley – the talented mr. ripley

Diagnosis: psychopath, idiopath, with psychotic disorders.

4) Anton Chigurh – no country for old men

Diagnosis: classical psychopath, idiopath. Samuel Leistedt said Anton Chigurh was his favorite portrayal of a psychopath in films. He also added, “In my practice I have met a few people like this,” that is, who were not afraid of doing anything wrong.

3) Patrick Bateman – American psycho

Diagnosis: elite psychopath, idiopath.

2) Hannibal Lecter – the silence of the lambs

Diagnosis: elite psychopath, primary idiopath (brilliant, extraordinary, demanding man … all of these characteristics together are usually not present in true psychopaths)

1) George Harvey – the beautiful bones

Diagnosis: psychopath with severe paraphilic sexual disorders (sexual disorders that cause great suffering in others). The character is one of the few in the study who is referred to as the “perfect psychopath”.

And if fiction isn’t enough to quench your thirst for knowledge, we invite you to find our previous nudes on the 10 greatest psychopaths in history that sadly existed.