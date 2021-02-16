Biggest Revolutions of North America Digital Genome Market is expected to reach US$ 9,594.71 million in 2027 with a CAGR 9%

The Digital Genome market in North America is to reach US$ 9,594.71 million by 2027 from US$ 4,999.94 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019–2027.The North America digital genomemarket. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing funding for genomics are expected to boost the growth of the digital genome market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as security and confidentiality issue of the patient data during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Digital Genome Market are

BD

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

Illumina, Inc

GenomeMe

NanoString Technologies, Inc,

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc

Perkin Elmer, Inc

NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL GENOME MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Sequencing and Analyzer Instruments

DNA/RNA Analysis

Sequencing and Analysis Software

Sequencing Chips

Sample Prep Instruments

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Academic Research

Personalized Medicine

Agricultural

Other

By End-User

Diagnostics and Forensic Labs

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Other

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Digital Genome segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Digital Genome market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Digital Genome market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report North America Digital Genome Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional North America Digital Genome Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the North America Digital Genome Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

