Biggest Revolutions of Europe Digital language learning Market is expected to reach US$ 3.20 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR 11%

Europe Digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.20 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027. Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in different countries. Digitalized language learning involves several techniques to enhance students’ ability to learn, speak, and write other languages.

A few of such techniques include online courses, online examination, digital textbooks, and animation. Digitalized education has modernized the educational sector in various countries, and several others developing countries are in the process of adopting this trend to prepare their students to meet the standards of the education and corporate sectors in western countries. The digital language learning market is gaining pace on the back of the rising digitalization in the education sector.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Digital language learning Market are

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc.

EUROPE DIGITAL LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Digital Language Learning Market by Language Type

English

German

Spanish

Mandarin

Others

Europe Digital language learning Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe Digital language learning Market by Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Customer

Europe Digital language learning Market by End-User

Academic

Non-Academic

Europe Digital language learning Market by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Digital language learning Market.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Digital language learning Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Digital language learning Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Digital language learning Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

