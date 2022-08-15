Biggest Genshin Impact streamer on Twitch explains why Tower Of Fantasy is not a Genshin killer

Good World’s Tower of Fantasy has taken the world by storm. Streamers throughout the globe have been enjoying the sport over the previous few days, and in line with SullyGnome, the sport has entered the highest ten most watched video games on Twitch within the final seven days.

Touted because the Genshin killer, its action-adventure gameplay in an MMO open world was clearly constructed as a direct competitor to Hoyoverse’s wildly widespread anime-style gacha sport Genshin Affect. However has Good World delivered? Enviosity, the biggest Genshin streamer on Twitch, does not appear to assume so.

The sport has been out in Asian markets for fairly a while however solely acquired launched to the Western viewers on August 11. Though there are sufficient adjustments within the sport to distinguish it from Genshin Affect, the comparisons will not be unfounded.

Quite a few gamers, streamers and critics have famous the similarities and variations, and a good few nonetheless really feel Genshin Affect is the extra polished sport, with Enviosity being one among them. He describes Good World’s sport as one thing he’ll fall again on solely when there isn’t a new content material in Genshin:

“It could possibly be an ideal sport to maintain leaping again to when there’s downtime, I might say. However Genshin Affect will nonetheless be my fundamental sport… You guys doubt me and name me cappa however actually nothing can substitute Genshin Affect for me this present day proper now.”

Enviosity feels Tower of Fantasy can solely play second fiddle to Genshin Affect

In a latest stream, he in contrast the 2 video games and described gamers returning to Genshin after enjoying the brand new sport as a “humbling” expertise:

“Folks acquired just about humbled once they performed Tower of Fantasy and got here again. Like, sheesh, I did not actually know the way nice Genshin Affect was till I performed Tower of Fantasy. Goddamn.”

Enviosity then proceeded to explain precisely why he felt this fashion, saying:

“It checks so many packing containers. The fight does not really feel clunky, it feels very fluid. Music’s on level. The visuals are wonderful, phenomenal proper? There are a number of good issues that it checks.”

He tore into individuals who criticized Genshin Affect. In accordance with the streamer, enjoying Tower of Fantasy solely makes one recognize Genshin Affect extra:

“They speak all of the sh*t about Genshin, however we gotta state the truth that Genshin continues to be a really enjoyable sport to play when there’s content material to do. You understand?”

Fan reactions

Most Enviosity followers agreed with the streamer, giving their very own tackle the sport:

Feedback weighing in on how the sport holds up (Picture through Enviosity/Clips/YouTube)

Feedback praising each video games (Picture through Enviosity Clips/YouTube)

Tower of Fantasy has made a good few adjustments to the gacha components to set itself aside from the business large that’s Genshin Affect. Sadly, the sport continues to be fairly unpolished with bugs and frequent crashes. The same artwork fashion, aesthetic, and fight mechanics of each video games make these comparisons unavoidable.

