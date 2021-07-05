Biggest Driver and Restraint for Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global phenomenon that has turned the world upside-down. Never before, have we seen the world’s most technologically advanced countries shuttered so quickly and up to this extent. However, this in turn has shown a major impact on climate emissions, pollution, freshwater bodies, and uncountable planetary variables.

Satellites Always Show a Different Angle for Everything

Satellites that are miles away from us, in space, deliver some amazing information that we are unable to view from the Earth. From disasters to navigation, they keep an eye on the Earth and guide us with their distinctive perceptions. Scientists use geospatial analytics for noticing and studying the changes before and after a calamity or any construction. The satellites have sensed the changes on Earth owing to the latest COVID-19 pandemic. NASA and ESA have managed to obtain various images captured by these satellites; and all that was visible was empty roads, low air pollution, and strange silence on the Earth. Moreover, a sudden drop in the level of Nitrogen dioxide was also observed.

What is Geospatial analytics?

Geospatial analytics collects, operates, and shows geographic information system (GIS) data and imagery comprising GPS and satellite pictures. Geospatial data analytics depends on geographic coordinates and definite identifiers like street addresses and zip codes. They are used to build geographical models and for visualizing data for more precise modeling and estimation of upcoming trends.

Geospatial analytics collects data from all types of technology including mobile devices, location sensors, GPS, social media, satellite imagery, and uses this data for understanding the circumstances and discovering trends in intricate relationships among people as well as places. This geospatial data can be applied to almost any calamity on earth. The data obtained contains graphs, maps, statistics, and cartograms that demonstrate historical shifts and current changes. Researchers use this data to explore across time & space and promptly understand how something has transformed from days to years.

How is Geospatial Imagery Analytics Helping during COVID-19?

Geospatial analytics companies are constantly processing huge quantities of geographic and geometric data during this pandemic situation. Mass quarantines, food scarcity, endless queues, and ghost towns due to a virus outbreak have been captured in the satellite imageries. Satellite images and other analytics are been used to analyze and estimate the possible spread of the disease and move resources to help fight it.

With the help of satellite imagery analytics software, geospatial data companies are able to track the worldwide impact and spread of the COVID-19 disease. With the data obtained, scientists were able to identify areas having shortages of supplies and places where there are chances of new cases of infection.

Carissa Christensen, the CEO of Bryce Space and Technology has stated that the pandemic has resulted in an “unexpected global experiment” that has shed light on the importance of satellites to collect vital data that can be used for making policy decisions in the coming future. Geospatial data delivered by satellites is been used for decision making and see the effects even before the calamity takes dangerous form.

As geospatial data is becoming an essential tool for modeling of COVID-19 disease, the geospatial analytics sector is gaining newer heights during the pandemic period. This can be backed by the data provided by a report by Research Dive, which states that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market .

During this turmoil, geospatial imagery analytics is helping healthcare organizations plan and prepare for pandemic response. For example, a company called Planet has invented advanced analytical feeds which are able to automatically detect roads and buildings in satellite imagery. These tools can help in identifying areas that can possibly be at risk of exposure to the disease. On the contrary, geospatial imagery analytics can help locate and track mobilization centers, construction of testing and healthcare facilities, new hospitals, and other public healthcare set-ups which might be crucial for responding to this deadly disease.

Facing the Reality!

The journey ahead on COVID-19 and associated public health issues & economic crises will not be short-term; it will last for the next few years at least. Geospatial images always expose the hidden reality on the earth. The recent images obtained might be terrifying but they are for the better of our planet. Geospatial imagery analytics is undeniably playing a crucial role in combating the deadly virus by tracking the path of COVID-19 spread and detecting healthcare facilities all over the world.

