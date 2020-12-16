Biggest Advancement in Dimer Acids Market to Access Global Industry Players Like BASF SE, Croda International Plc., Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, Oleon NV

The Global Dimer Acids Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Dimer Acids market. Dimer acid is a chemical compound with C36H68O4. It is a light yellow transparent liquid and is widely used to produce hot melt adhesives and polyamide resins. Dimer acid is also referred to as dimerized fatty acids and composed unsaturated fatty acids that are produced from oleic acid, canola oil, and tall oil. Dimer acid is also used in the production of adhesives, surfactants, fuel oil additives, alkyd resins, and lubricant. They are non-toxic in nature and can be used in the production of reactive and non-reactive polyamides for epoxy resins, corrosion inhibitors, polyol esters, personal care products, and oil field drilling muds.The global dimer acid market is projected to surpass US$ 1000 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Get Free Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3458

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Dimer Acids market BASF SE, Croda International Plc., Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, Oleon NV, Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd., Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jinma Oil Technology Development Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co., Ltd

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dimer Acid Market, By Product Type:



Standard





Distilled





Hydrogenated



Global Dimer Acid Market, By Application:



Reactive Polyamides





Non-Reactive Polyamides





Oil Field Chemicals





Others

Growing environmental concern is a major factor that is encouraging the user to adopt dimer acid as it is a bio-based product and this trend is estimated to stimulate the market growth of dimer acid. Dimer acid is one such chemical that is produced from natural renewable sources, such as vegetable oil. Also, demand for dimer acid-based polyamides polyurethanes has been witnessed steady demand over the recent few years and this is expected to foster market growth.

LIMITED TIME OFFER – Hurry Up!

(We are offering FLAT 25% OFF Apply promocode CHRISTMAS2020 in precise requirment and also get one premium report sample Copy FREE)

Request Discount On This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/3458

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Dimer Acids market in 2027?

of Dimer Acids market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Dimer Acids market?

the global Dimer Acids market? Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

in this market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

of the market? What are s ales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

of market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?

You can also request for the customizations in Dimer Acids research report according to your requirements.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Dimer Acids Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com